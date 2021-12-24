PIS/Pasep and pensions will be readjusted in a few days; see the new values

Right at the beginning of the year, retirements and the PIS/Pasep salary bonus will have an adjustment in values. The reason is the new minimum wage, which starts to apply at the beginning of the year. Social benefits are calculated according to the value of the minimum wage.

Thus, given the readjustment forecast for the beginning of the year, the new value will also affect pensions and PIS/Pasep.

January readjustments

The amounts paid to retirees and pensioners of the National Social Security Institute (INSS) will be readjusted at the beginning of the year. The new calculation will consider the value of BRL 1,210.44, that is, the new minimum wage for 2022.

The same happens with all other social benefits, which are redefined according to this same value. The reason for the higher readjustment this time is inflation, which made the minimum wage rise according to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

Therefore, retirement, as well as pensions, PIS/Pasep, unemployment insurance and many other benefits already start with new values ​​in January 2022.

In the case of retirement, those who receive up to a minimum wage will see the readjustment from January 25th. On the other hand, those who receive more than this will have the amount paid with an adjustment between February 1st and 7th.

The PIS/Pasep will pay the equivalent of a minimum wage. And unemployment insurance for those who are fired without cause will also consider the new value.

The readjustment in the minimum wage is the highest in recent years. The reason for the readjustment above the government’s initial forecast is precisely the high inflation accumulated throughout 2021. Despite the greater readjustment in the minimum wage, the purchasing power of the Brazilian population should not change in 2022.