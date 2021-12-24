Pocah says she has ‘suffocating’ anxiety attacks; how is the treatment? – 12/23/2021

The singer Pocah used social media, this Wednesday (22), to vent about her anxiety attacks. The night before, she was at the party of influencer Virgínia Fonseca and said that, despite the joy she shows to fans, she has been suffering from “suffocating” crises, including sharing a photo crying in a car, hours before the event.

“Whoever sees me smiling doesn’t see the daily anxiety attacks I face… But it’s about never giving up! I had an amazing night, but the tightness in my heart always tries to destabilize me. May God give me strength because I won’t stop fight to be happy! I needed to vent”, wrote the artist, ex-“BBB 21”, on her Twitter.

Anxiety is a normal body reaction, but it becomes an illness when the reaction is so intense that it prevents us from protecting and fighting effectively. It is disproportionate to the stimulus or becomes chronic, causing enormous suffering.

In addition to the so-called generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), there are others, such as panic, phobias and social anxiety. Posttraumatic stress disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) are also classified as anxiety disorders.

Do you have treatment?

Yes. Before treatment, the diagnosis of anxiety is clinical, that is, based on the analysis of symptoms. There are no tests to confirm the disorder, but because many patients have physical symptoms such as tachycardia and shortness of breath, a doctor may order some tests to rule out other conditions—hyperthyroidism or the use of certain medications can cause anxiety.

There are several ways to treat anxiety:

Psychotherapy: speech therapies generally help patients identify anxiety triggers, such as false beliefs, and find healthier ways to deal with the symptoms and difficulties the disorder creates.

Complementary therapies: Meditative practices such as mindfulness and transcendental meditation have attracted the attention of researchers and there is now scientific evidence of their benefits.

Breathing exercises: techniques such as yoga are also considered useful for panic sufferers. In addition, relaxation techniques, neurofeedback, biofeedback, stretching, massage, music therapy, acupuncture, hot baths and herbs like chamomile, passionflower and valerian…all these can help control symptoms and increase the success of conventional treatments.

Medicines: the most used drugs for anxiety disorders are antidepressants, such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors and tricyclics, among others. Anxiolytics such as benzodiazepines, which act on a neurotransmitter called Gaba, may be indicated at the beginning of treatment or during attacks. Prescription of these drugs must be done carefully because there is a risk of psychomotor impairment, memory problems and addiction.

Healthy habits: physical activities are extremely important for anxiety sufferers, as they help the body to release substances that promote well-being, in addition to distracting the mind and improving sleep. In addition, this list includes having a healthy diet, avoiding excessive alcohol, coffee, cigarettes, and learning to balance work and rest, in addition to controlling exposure to electronics.

* With reporting information published on 07/17/2018.