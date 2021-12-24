Porto Alegre declares community transmission of the omicron variant

The Municipality of Porto Alegre declared, on Thursday, community transmission of the omicron variant, a coronavirus strain initially identified in South Africa. epidemiological alert published today by the Health Surveillance Board’s Communicable Disease Surveillance Team (EVDTDVS).

According to the document, so far, the Capital has 21 cases of samples compatible with the omicron, plus two with a positive RT-PCR test according to epidemiological criteria. The first case of the variant was notified by the folder on December 10th.

Of the 23 people, eight traveled abroad, six had contact with them, five are from people who have not traveled recently, nor have known contact with people who have traveled, and the picture is under epidemiological investigation as to the origin of the infection.

“DVS reinforces, once again, the importance of measures to prevent and control the dissemination of SARS-CoV-2, both within Health Institutions, as in all other locations, and by all people, including those already with complete vaccination scheme: avoid agglomerations, keep airy environments, use masks properly, sanitize hands and workstations, and above all, observe isolation for at least ten days upon suspicion or confirmation of Covid-19”, cites the epidemiological alert. Until this Thursday, 90% of the population over 12 years old had the complete vaccination schedule.

The folder also alerted health professionals to strongly encourage people to complete the vaccination schedule. Household contacts of suspected or confirmed cases must also remain in quarantine.





See too