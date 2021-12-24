Porto massacres Benfica and cheers Flamengo fans

Under the watchful eyes of Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, leaders of Flamengo, Benfica, now led by João de Deus, was massacred in the derby against Porto away from home and eliminated from the Portuguese Cup. The match, played tonight, ended 3-0.

The result cheers up Flamengo fans, who believe that coach Jorge Jesus will leave the Lisbon team soon and, consequently, that the Portuguese will return to Rio de Janeiro – pressured for the position, he was not on the bench due to suspension.

THE UOL Sport summed up what was the classic disputed by the round of 16 of the Portuguese Cup. Check it out below:

1, 2, 3…

The massacre began with 30 seconds into the game, when the Brazilian Evanílson took advantage of the throw-in and surprised the visitors, opening the score.

Six minutes later, Porto expanded: after a cross into the area due to a corner kick, goalkeeper Helton Leite threw a punch and the ball landed at the feet of Vitinha, who hit with category to cover the opponent

The home team’s third goal came in the 30th minute. Luis Diaz was launched in depth and, already inside the area, he cut André Almeida and rolled to Evanílson, who didn’t forgive and scored again in the match: 3-0.

In the box at Estádio do Dragão, Jesus was caught by the official broadcast cameras, discouraged by the partial defeat of his team.

Flamengo’s target, Jorge Jesus laments Benfica’s defeat by Porto in the Portuguese Cup Image: Reproduction/Twitter

Relief for Benfica

Already in the additions of the initial stage, Evanílson entered the scene in a different way – this time, to the negative side.

Still in the midfield, the Brazilian hit João Mário’s elbow on the head and took the 2nd yellow card, leaving Porto with a man less for the rest of the duel.

One more man, but…

João de Deus, Jesus’ assistant, made two offensive substitutions – one of them with the entry of Everton Cebolinha – and put Benfica in the attack at the beginning of the 2nd half.

Despite this, the first big chance of the complementary stage came from Porto. On minute nine, Zaidu fired and crossed for Taremi, who headed into Helton Leite’s crossbar.

Absences, confusion and tension

After the move involving the ball on the crossbar, the game became truncated and foul, with several principles of confusion among the athletes.

Otávio, representing Porto, and Yaremchuk, from Benfica, were the most nervous and made the refereeing work.

The Ukrainian team from Lisbon, incidentally, was involved in a more serious mess in the 27th minute. He fouled Taremi from behind and kicked his opponent’s leg after the whistle, generating another set-piece.

bleak end

Benfica even managed to balance the opposing networks in the 38th minute, with Otamendi. The Argentine defender took advantage of a cross from the left and, with his head, sent the ball to Marchesín’s goal.

The bid, however, was canceled by the VAR, which found an impediment to the visitors’ attack. There was still time for Otamendi himself to hit Luis Díaz, receive the 2nd yellow card and leave the field shortly before the end.

Datasheet: Porto 3×0 Benfica

Tournament: Portugal Cup – Round of 16

Date: December 23, 2021

Place: Estádio do Dragão, in Porto

Time: 5:45 pm (Brasilia)

Goals: Evanílson (1 min and 30 min of the 1st period) and Vitinha (6 min of the 1st period)

Harbor: Marchesin; João Mário, Mbemba, Fábio Cardoso and Zaidu; Uribe, Vitinha and Otávio (Sérgio Oliveira); Luis Diaz, Evanílson and Taremi (Wendell). Technician: Sérgio Conceição

Benfica: Helton Milk; André Almeida (Lazaro), Otamendi and Vertonghen; Gilberto (Yaremchuck), Weigl, João Mário (Pizzi) and Grimaldo; Taarabt (Everton Cebolinha) and Rafa Silva; Darwin Nuñez (Seferovic). Coach: John of God