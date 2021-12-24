Portuguese newspaper says Jorge Jesus will remain at Benfica | portuguese football

Jorge Jesus will not change Benfica for Flamengo, even after the defeat this Thursday by 3-0 to Porto . This is what the website of the Portuguese newspaper “Record” guarantees. According to the publication, the coach met this Friday with the president of the club, Rui Costa, and his stay was agreed upon.

The presence of leaders of Flamengo in Lisbon to try to take the coach back to the red-black angered the direction of Benfica. However, the team’s bad campaign in the season, with repeated demonstrations by the fans of repudiation of Jorge Jesus, gave Flamengo’s entourage hope in a favorable outcome.

Earlier in the week, the Mister met with Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, directors of Flamengo. However, in an interview with ge, stated that there is no chance of leaving the Portuguese club before the end of his contract in May.

The elimination against rival Porto in the Portuguese Cup sounded like another step away from JJ Benfica, but the outcome of the meeting cited by the newspaper “Record” could mean the end of the telenovela. Still in Lisbon, the rubro-negro leaders are still looking for a name in the Portuguese market to command Flamengo in 2022.