Post site is down and does not allow tracking of orders | Internet

The Correios website is down this Thursday morning (23), on the eve of Christmas. When trying to access the page, users are faced with the message “503 Service Unavailable”. Data from the Downdetector website, which monitors the status of online services, indicate that the instability began at dawn today, around 2:20 am (Eastern time). At 8:38 am the tool registered a peak of complaints.

On Twitter, users complain that they cannot access the site to track orders. Wanted by TechAll, Correios recognized the instability in the portal and stated that they are working to normalize the system as soon as possible. The entity also reinforced that there are no signs of loss of information or data sequestration (read the full note at the end of the article).

In the tests done by TechAll, the flaw also manifests itself in the postal service application, preventing the tracking of posted products. The Correios’ Contact Us (https://faleconosco.correios.com.br/faleconosco/app/index.php), however, remains available for complaints and queries.

According to Google Trends, a tool that monitors Google searches, they indicate an increase of more than 4,700% in searches for the keyword “postal site offline” since the early hours of this Thursday (23). Queries for terms such as “mail address” and “track by mail” have surged in the past four hours.

Postal service customers turn to Twitter to complain about the failure. The main concern of users is the delay in delivering orders, mainly because it is Christmas Eve. Correios is using the microblog to assist customers and clarify doubts, but they did not mention the instability of the online service.