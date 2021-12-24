Premier League announces postponement of Liverpool Boxing Day match because of COVID-19

Rising Coronavirus Cases in the UK Has Concerned Health Authorities

THE Premier League announced on Thursday (23) the postponement of two matches of the boxing day due to the recent increase in cases of COVID-19.

The clashes between Wolverhampton and Watford, and Liverpool and United Leeds, which would have transmission by ESPN on Star+, scheduled for Sunday (26), at 12:00, will be rescheduled.

See the release below:

Following requests for a postponement from Leeds United and Watford as a result of COVID-19, the Premier League Council met this morning and regretfully agreed to cancel the Boxing Day games of the two affected clubs. The two games are Wolverhampton against Watford and Liverpool against Leeds United, both scheduled for Sunday at 12:00.

The Board can now make its decisions before Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their fans. We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption caused to these fans’ festive plans.

The League knows that the decision to postpone these two games will disappoint fans and understand their frustrations at a special time of year when they are looking forward to watching football matches. The League’s goal is to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately some postponements sometimes need to be made at short notice as safety is the priority. The League will endeavor to keep the fans up to date in case there is a risk of play in a round.

The Board concluded that Leeds United will not be able to fulfill their match this weekend due to the number of players with COVID-19, injuries and illness. The club’s training ground was also closed in consultation with the UK Health Safety Agency and the Premier League.

Watford continue to have an insufficient number of players to form a team after the game against the Crystal Palace, last Saturday, have been delayed following an outbreak of COVID-19. Due to the departure of players from isolation, Watford is expected to be available for the game on Tuesday, December 28, against the West Ham.

The Board assesses match postponement requests on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted COVID-19 postponement guidelines presented to clubs due to the new Ômicron variant. The Board will assess a number of factors, including a club’s ability to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the club; and the players’ ability to prepare and play the game safely. The board should also consider the broader risks to the opposition and others that club representatives may come into contact with.

While recognizing that several clubs are facing outbreaks of COVID-19, it is the collective intention of the clubs and the League to continue with the current match schedule whenever possible. The health and well-being of everyone involved remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidelines, always proceeding with caution. In light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. This includes protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing masks indoors, observing social detachment, and limiting treatment time.