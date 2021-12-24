President says Santos won’t hire Clayson, from Bahia | saints

President Andres Rueda told the ge , that Santos will not hire forward Clayson, from Bahia.

In quick phone contact this Friday, Rueda said that Clayson is not in Santos’ plans at the moment. THE ge had published, last Thursday, Peixe’s attempt to hire the striker, but the president says he won’t make it to the club.

Clayson likes the coach Fábio Carille and, therefore, the club and who takes care of the player’s career talked about the possibility of hiring. Rueda, however, says it doesn’t exist.

The 26-year-old player is on loan at Cuiabá until the 31st, but did not take the field in the last round of the Brazilian Championship after being accused of assaulting a woman. In a statement, he said last Friday that investigations had rejected his participation in the case.

Clayson, although Andres Rueda says he won’t wear the shirt of the saints, interests coach Fábio Carille, with whom he worked at Corinthians in 2017 and 2018. That’s why Peixe talked, in recent days, with the player’s fatigue. The president says that he was actually offered and refused.

The possibility of the reinforcement generated dissatisfaction in part of the Santos fans. On social networks, even a group of fans published a manifesto against the possible hiring of Clayson.

Santos’ negotiations for reinforcements are led by Edu Dracena, the club’s football executive. The director knows about Peixe’s budget and has authorization from the Management Committee to carry out the conversations. The members of the collegiate only “enter” the business to approve or disapprove, in the end.