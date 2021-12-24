Procon-SP fines XP, Clear and Rich R$8.2 million for abusive practices

Procon-SP fined XP group brokers R$ 11.4 million for practices and clauses considered abusive. The fines were R$8.2 million for XP Investimentos, R$2.6 million for Clear and R$620,000 for Rico. Companies can still appeal.

Consumers filed complaints questioning the fact that, in the event of a crash or instability on the XP website, an additional fee had to be paid to complete an operation. According to Procon, this practice is abusive and illegal, as it transfers to the consumer the cost of a problem in the service offered by the company.

Abusive clauses were also found in the contract used by XP and its brokers, which relieved them of responsibility for problems that could occur in the provision of services or in their trading systems. This, according to Procon, violates article 51 of the CDC (Consumer Defense Code).

In note to the UOL, the XP group stated that “it values ​​the quality of service and transparency in its relationship with its customers, and has even been recognized in some of the most important awards in the country, such as the Top of Mind and the Reclame Aqui Award”. The company said it will appeal.

To the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, “the XP cannot waive the obligation to indemnify the customer in the event of any problem. Any clause that exempts the supplier from its responsibility is considered unfair. The company needs to respect the Consumer Protection Code”.

In addition, according to him, the XP adopts in its contracts the possibility of unilaterally changing the conditions, in addition to a clause that prevents consumers who live outside the state of São Paulo from exercising the right of action in the jurisdiction of their residence. This practice puts some customers at a disadvantage.

right to information

In the specific case of Rico Corretora, the problem, according to Procon, is that the company only allows access to the contract if the customer registers on its website and opens an account (with login and password) — which is contrary to the Code Consumer Protection, which defines the company’s obligation to provide clear and precise information when offering and presenting its services.

Clear Corretora “disrespects the right to information provided by law by not providing adequate information on its website about the costs incurred in transactions made by consumers”, according to Procon.

“XP cannot require the consumer to only have access to the features of the contract being offered after opening the account; this violates the Consumer Protection Code. The customer has the right to know what the rules of the contract are to which he will adhere, the publicity must be clear and ostensible”, says Capez.