Procon-SP fines XP Investments in R$ 8 million

× Photo: Procon-SP/Disclosure

Procon-SP informed on this thursday (23) have fined XP Investimentos, which acts as a foreign exchange, bonds and securities broker, for an abusive practice and clause.

The amount of the sanction imposed on the parent company was R$8.2 million. The amount imposed on Corretora Clear was R$2.6 million, and on Rico Corretora de Investimentos, R$620,000. XP has the right to present a defense. In all, the fines add up to R$ 11.4 million.

“Consumers filed a complaint questioning that, in case of failure or instability on the company’s website, to complete an operation it is necessary to pay an additional fee. This practice is abusive and violates the law as the cost resulting from the service problem is transferred to the consumer.” says a note from the São Paulo Procon.

About Rico and Clear, the institution stated: “Specifically, Rico Corretora only allows access to the service contract by registering on its website and opening an account (with login and password) – which is contrary to the Consumer Defense Code, which states that it is the company’s obligation to ensure clear information and accurate in the offer and presentation of their services. Corretora Clear disrespects the right to information provided by law by not providing adequate information on its website about the costs incurred in transactions made by consumers.”

Procon-SP is a state government agency.

In a note, XP stated that “It values ​​the quality of service and transparency in its relationship with its customers”, and who will appeal the fine.