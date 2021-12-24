Procon-SP inquires ANAC about the details of the suspension of Itapemirim’s certificate

Airbus A320 from Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos





After notifying Ipemirim Transportes Aéreos asking for explanations about the suspension of its services, Procon-SP sent last Monday (20) a letter to the director-president of the National Civil Aviation Agency, Juliano Alcântara Noman, asking for clarification on the temporary suspension of the operations of the airline Ita in Brazil and on the suspension of the Air Operator Certificate of the company that took place last Friday (12/17).

Both the suspension of the company’s activities and the suspension of the Air Operator Certificate came to the attention of Procon-SP through news published in the press and in a note published on the ANAC website, the body responsible for ensuring safety and stability in aviation activities Brazilian civil service.

“The inconvenience caused to consumers across the country, especially here in the State of São Paulo, is of alarming dimensions, a factor of concern even for the safety of those who were abandoned at airports and at their destinations, without any kind of assistance”, says the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

The consumer protection institution asks the agency to inform how long the company has been requesting authorization for the operation and operation of air transport services and when this authorization was granted. It also asks the institution to clarify whether the company is a subsidiary of the Itapemirim Group, which is under judicial reorganization, and whether this information was requested by the agency before issuing the Air Operator Certificate.

In the official letter, Procon-SP also requests clarification on the guarantees on economic and financial health provided by ITA to obtain the concession of authorization to operate air transport, as well as whether the airline is under judicial reorganization.

