Protect Yourself: See 7 Steps to Reduce the Risk of Covid-19 at Christmas Dinner

The success of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, which advances with the application of the booster dose for Brazilians over 18, made it possible for the Christmas festivities to be planned with the family again.

However, even with the significant reduction in the number of deaths from the disease, the pandemic is not over and some care is still needed to avoid contagion by the new coronavirus, especially after the emergence of Ômicron variant, which has been shown to be more contagious.



Infectologist Ingrid Cotta, from Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo, highlights that attention during this year’s Christmas dinner needs to be redoubled not only because of the coronavirus, but also because of the influenza epidemic caused by influenza virus.

“There is a second concern, which is the epidemic of H3N2 influenza virus, for which we do not yet have a vaccine, as the current flu vaccine does not protect against this strain that is circulating. So it is important for us to protect ourselves and to follow through with preventive measures, such as using masks, keeping the rooms ventilated, avoiding agglomerations and cleaning our hands and surfaces”, he explains.

To ensure better protection during the festivities, the infectious disease specialist also recommends the use of a surgical mask or, if possible, N95.

“It’s interesting to talk in advance with the people with whom we’re going to celebrate Christmas, make an agreement on how the meeting will be in relation to the ventilation of the rooms and also the hygiene of hands and space”, he points out.

Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), published a booklet with recommendations so that the end-of-the-year festivities are held safely. Below, check out 7 tips to avoid contamination during Christmas:



1 – It is important that those present are vaccinated. All vaccines in application in the country are effective to prevent serious cases and deaths from the disease, which guarantees more safety during family meetings.

It is noteworthy that, at this point in the vaccination schedule, all people over 18 years of age should have already received two doses of an anti-Covid vaccine and, for some groups, the booster of the immunizing agent is also available. Adolescents over 12 can already receive the second dose according to the date provided on the vaccination card.

two – Limit the number of guests according to the size of the space where supper will be held. Even with the complete vaccine schedule, it is still necessary to avoid crowding.

3 – People with Covid-19 symptoms for about 14 days before Christmas should avoid face-to-face meetings during the festivities. The most common symptoms of the disease are fever, cough, tiredness and loss of taste or smell. In these cases, it is worth betting on video calls so as not to be left out of the fraternization.

4 – Persons who have had contact or have been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19 at least 14 days before the party must also comply with isolation. It is worth remembering that some people can be asymptomatic, that is, they do not show symptoms even if they are infected with the virus and, even so, they can transmit it.

5 – For the Christmas party, give preference to open and ventilated spaces, avoiding the use of air conditioning. Especially for the elderly, immunosuppressed and children who still cannot be vaccinated, ensuring an environment with greater air circulation can reduce the chances of contagion by the virus.

6 – Provide gel alcohol in all areas of the environment, as well as soap for washing hands and give preference to napkins and paper towels, even for drying hands in the bathroom.

7 – Prioritize the use of masks and distance from tables if it is not possible to know if everyone present is vaccinated. In this case, Fiocruz remembers the importance of having an extra mask in case it is necessary to change it during the celebration, either because of the time of use, because it is damp or dirty.



