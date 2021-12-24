PS Store has a Christmas promotion with games starting at R$ 2.75

Games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 are on sale

THE Sony placed several titles of Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5 on sale for Christmas in the holiday offers, there are several titles that will be available for purchase at PlayStation Store until January 5th, among them we have Red Dead Redemption 2, cyberpunk 2077 and F1 2021 for PS4 and PS5.

We have separated some of the main promotions for you, check them out below.

Game Promotion Value Skater XL BRL 123.67 Castle Crashers Remastered BRL 39.95 Chivalry II PS4 & PS5 BRL 133.66 cyberpunk 2077 BRL 124.75 Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty BRL 26.22 Bersek and the Band of the Hawk BRL 119.96 Dark Souls III: The Ringed City BRL 29.99 Devil May Cry 5+ + Vergil BRL 84.17 Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe Digital BRL 59.80 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey BRL 49.99 Red Dead Online BRL 55.95 Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition BRL 181.35 Red Dead Redemption 2 BRL 99.56 cuphead BRL 73.43 the Sims 4 BRL 19.07 FIFA 22 for PS5 BRL 203.34 Injustice 2 BRL 17.98 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition BRL 137.25 Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Fin BRL 33.49 moss BRL 74.75 F1 2021 PS4 & PS5 BRL 119.59 God of War III Remastered BRL 49.99 Battlefield 2042 BRL 200.26 Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5 BRL 161.17 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey BRL 49.99 LEGO Jurassic World: The World of Dinosaurs BRL 19.99 Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time BRL 124.95

You can check out the full list of games by clicking here.

Do you want to buy some of the games? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

