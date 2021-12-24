PS Store has a Christmas promotion with games starting at R$ 2.75

Games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 are on sale

THE Sony placed several titles of Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5 on sale for Christmas in the holiday offers, there are several titles that will be available for purchase at PlayStation Store until January 5th, among them we have Red Dead Redemption 2, cyberpunk 2077 and F1 2021 for PS4 and PS5.

We have separated some of the main promotions for you, check them out below.

GamePromotion Value
Skater XLBRL 123.67
Castle Crashers RemasteredBRL 39.95
Chivalry II PS4 & PS5BRL 133.66
cyberpunk 2077BRL 124.75
Oddworld: New ‘n’ TastyBRL 26.22
Bersek and the Band of the HawkBRL 119.96
Dark Souls III: The Ringed CityBRL 29.99
Devil May Cry 5+ + VergilBRL 84.17
Detroit: Become Human Digital Deluxe DigitalBRL 59.80
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyBRL 49.99
Red Dead OnlineBRL 55.95
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard EditionBRL 181.35
Red Dead Redemption 2BRL 99.56
cupheadBRL 73.43
the Sims 4BRL 19.07
FIFA 22 for PS5BRL 203.34
Injustice 2BRL 17.98
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year EditionBRL 137.25
Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First FinBRL 33.49
mossBRL 74.75
F1 2021 PS4 & PS5BRL 119.59
God of War III RemasteredBRL 49.99
Battlefield 2042BRL 200.26
Kena: Bridge of Spirits PS4 & PS5BRL 161.17
Assassin’s Creed OdysseyBRL 49.99
LEGO Jurassic World: The World of DinosaursBRL 19.99
Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About TimeBRL 124.95

You can check out the full list of games by clicking here.

Do you want to buy some of the games? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Overwatch is free on all platforms until January 2nd
The game is also being sold at promotional prices on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Source: playstation

