PS4 game upgrades keep giving problems

Since its launch, the PlayStation 5 has been a headache for gamers regarding upgrades from PS4 game versions to PS5. The latest bug is happening with Final Fantasy Remake of PS Plus.

Square Enix and Sony allowed users of the service to update the game to the enhanced edition. However, some players were unable to perform the update because they have already done this action from the physical version of the RPG. Their intention was to play the digital game, so they don’t need to insert the disc anymore.

Obviously, this operation is very specific and doesn’t affect so many people. However, it shows that the upgrade system on the PS5 can still be quite confusing for gamers, which makes the process difficult and even generates more work for the Japanese company’s support.

In a Twitter comment, David Cervantes revealed his displeasure at not being able to upgrade Final Fantasy Remake. In addition, user “MrGeeGee” said he has contacted PlayStation and the company has confirmed that it is not possible to upgrade if you already have the physical version of the title.

Same issue. Got to ps store chat, and they said if u claimed disc version earlier u re not allowed to get this on ps plus. That doesnt make any sense. — MrGeeGee (@MrGeeGee3) December 22, 2021

Tweet 1: It’s not working, it won’t let me claim because I have the disk version claimed, but I also have the PS Plus version. Tweet 2: The same problem. I went to the PS Store chat, and they said that if you claimed the disc version before, you are not allowed to get it on PS Plus. It makes no sense.

On Resetera forum, several players also reported the same situation and were dissatisfied. “It still doesn’t work for me. I think you’re screwed if you claimed the disk update. angry“, complained the user “demu”.

