Queiroga says children will be immunized with a medical prescription

In an interview given this Thursday (23), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said that the Ministry of Health will authorize vaccination against Covid-19 for children aged five to 11 years, but with a medical prescription and a “term of informed consent”.

“The document that goes on air is a document that recommends Pfizer’s vaccine. Our recommendation is that it is not mandatory. This vaccine will be linked to a medical prescription, and the recommendation complies with Anvisa’s guidelines”, said Queiroga.

The Minister highlighted that other countries like the United States and Germany already use the immunizing agent in this age group, but that the “final decision will be made by the parents”.

“Our recommendation is very similar to that of Germany,” he said. As Queiroga explained, the German model provides for children with comorbidities as a pyroritic group, and others needing a medical prescription to receive the immunizing agent.

Queiroga did not specify a start date, but said that it will be possible to start within a “short period”, once approved by Secovid, as the contract with Pfizer “covers all age groups”. “This time between the final approval, scheduled for the fifth day, and the start of the vaccination campaign is enough time for the vaccination rooms to prepare for the application”, he added.

He reaffirmed that the vaccination campaign for teenagers is running well, with no adverse effects.

According to Queiroga, analyzing the vaccination of children abroad, it is not possible to say that there was a decrease in the number of deaths, and that only with more research time will it be possible to make this relationship.