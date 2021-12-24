Queiroga says he will recommend vaccination of children against Covid with prescription only – 12/23/2021 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The Ministry of Health will recommend that children aged 5 to 11 years be vaccinated against Covid-19, provided that they present a medical prescription and parental consent.

The immunizing agent from Pfizer has already been authorized by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for this age group.

The information was given by the minister, minister Marcelo Queiroga, at a press conference this Thursday (23) at night.

“Our recommendation is that this vaccine is not mandatory. That is, it depends on the parents’ will. And this vaccine will be linked to a medical prescription, and the recommendation follows all Anvisa guidelines,” said Queiroga.

According to the minister, the final decision will be taken by the parents, a practice that is already taking place today. “Parents are free to take their children to receive this vaccine,” he said.

The minister explained that Pfizer’s vaccine will be recommended. The nomination will be submitted to public consultation, a measure that experts consider unnecessary.

“The document that goes live [na consulta pública] is a document that recommends the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in this version approved by Anvisa,” he said.

Queiroga also stated that Brazil is able to start vaccination within a “very short period”.

According to him, until January 5th, the document with the rules for the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 must be approved.

The date coincides with the deadline established by Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), for the government to provide information on childhood vaccinations. Lewandowski is the rapporteur of a PT request related to the subject.

Queiroga said that the model to be adopted by Brazil for vaccinating children is similar to that of countries like Germany.

“Given the sensitivity of the case, our understanding is very similar to what happens in Germany, where there is medical recommendation, where cases that have comorbidities are considered and the parents’ decision is respected,” he said.

Earlier, also in Brasília, Queiroga said that child deaths by Covid-19 are at a low level. Thus, in his view, “emergency decisions” are not necessary, such as authorizing vaccines for children.

“Deaths in children are absolutely within a level that does not imply emergency decisions”, said the minister. “In particular, the Ministry of Health has to make its decisions based on scientific evidence.”

According to data from the Epidemiological Surveillance System for Influenza (SIVEP-Influenza), since the beginning of the pandemic until December 6 of this year, 301 deaths of children between 5 and 11 years old were registered by Covid-19.

In 2020, 2,978 children had severe acute respiratory syndrome due to the coronavirus—156 of them died. This year, there were 3,185 cases in this age group, with 145 deaths.

The president of Anvisa, Antônio Barra Torres, called the 301 child deaths “evil statistics” in an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”.

“I understand that the ministry needs to present society with the justification for why we keep a macabre statistic unchanged,” said Barra Torres.

The proposal for public consultation was published in the Federal Official Gazette, starting on Thursday and ending on the 2nd.

“The public consultation aims to listen to society. This is not an election. This is not for the opinion of ‘zap’ groups, as they are speaking out there. We want to hear society, including specialists,” said Queiroga.

The minister also defended the fact that the consultation listens to lay people, even if it is a technical issue, because these lay people are fathers and mothers, he said.

“We cannot listen to specialists on television channels. The Ministry of Health is not guided by opinions that are expressed in television channels, although we respect the press,” said the minister. “The place to debate this with experts is at a public hearing at the Ministry of Health.”

On Monday (20), Queiroga had said that “haste is the enemy of perfection”, and that the priority would be “safety”, when asked if it would not be possible to bring the process forward for the last few weeks of this year.

The Council of Municipal Health Secretaries of the State of São Paulo (Consems-SP) released a statement on Thursday in which it classifies as “unnecessary and unacceptable” the opening of the public consultation.

Since Anvisa approved the vaccination for children, more than 100 emails with threats to the agency’s technicians have been registered.

On the same approval date, during his weekly live, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said that he had unofficially requested the name of the agency’s technicians involved in the topic and that he would disclose them. The proposal was interpreted internally at Anvisa as an attempt to intimidate.

Earlier this week, Queiroga said he did not see any problem in disclosing the names of technicians from Anvisa, as Bolsonaro signaled.

“There is no problem in having publicity for the actions of the administration. I believe that this is even a requirement of the Constitution,” he told reporters in front of the ministry.