Queiroga says that vaccination of children will need a doctor’s prescription

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this evening that the federal government will recommend the authorization of vaccination against covid-19 of children from five to 11 years old with the Pfizer vaccine, as long as there is a medical prescription to take the vaccine. immunizing

At a press conference at the Ministry of Health, Queiroga said that the government will make a document available for public consultation. He also stated that he hopes that vaccination for children will take place soon.

The authorization must come out from January 5th, after the end of the public consultation, which was scheduled to start today — but was never put on the air.

The document that goes on air is a document that recommends the use of Pfizer vaccines in this version approved by Anvisa. Our recommendation is that this vaccine is not mandatory, that is, it depends on the parents’ wishes. Parents are free to bring their children to receive this vaccine. This vaccine will be linked to the medical prescription, and the recommendation complies with all Anvisa guidelines.

Marcelo Queiroga, in an interview with journalists, in Brasília

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized last Thursday (16) the start of immunization in this age group, but the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has already declared to be against.

“Anvisa made a series of guidelines regarding the application of the vaccine, the observation of children in the immunization room, and they have to be faithfully complied with. We expect society’s contributions, but beforehand, [quero] leave everyone at ease because, once decided on for approval, we are already in a position to start this vaccination within a very short period of time”, he then adds.

According to the minister, a document indicating the presence of comorbidity or recommendation for the application will be required.

Earlier, when asked about holding a public consultation and hearing to define whether children should be included in the PNI (National Immunization Plan), Queiroga stated that “children’s deaths are within a level that does not imply emergency decisions”. The minister’s speech generated reaction and criticism on social media. (Watch the video below)

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health issued the official act in which it discloses the opening of public consultation on the application or not of vaccines against the coronavirus in the population from five to 11 years of age.

The communication, signed by the Extraordinary Secretariat for Confronting Covid-19, was published in the Official Gazette of the Union and establishes the period from December 23 to January 2, 2022 for Brazilians to be able to express their opinion on the subject.

According to the Ministry, the public consultation on the issue — which has generated resistance from people against vaccination and/or supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro — will serve as a “demonstration by civil society regarding vaccination against covid-19 in children from five to 11 years old”. In addition, it will work “so that duly substantiated contributions are presented”.

Child Vaccination Becomes Police Case

The discussion on the subject became a case of police after people of opinion against the vaccination of children sent emails to directors and servers of Anvisa with messages of intimidation and even death threats.

The agency communicated these facts to the Federal Police, which opened an investigation. A man was denounced by the PGR (Attorney General’s Office). Now, it is up to the Court to assess whether he will become a defendant and respond to a criminal action.

*With the collaboration of Anaís Motta, from UOL in São Paulo