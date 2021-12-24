Queiroga says there is no emergency to vaccinate children from 5 to 11 years old | Coronavirus

Until the beginning of this Thursday afternoon, the consultation was not opened by the Ministry of Health. According to the minister, what will be the public consultation will be the ministry’s recommendation on the vaccine — not the authorization from Anvisa.

Queiroga once again defended the need for this step so that the ministry can decide whether to include children aged 5 to 11 in the immunization program against Covid. And he stated that there is no urgent situation.

“Child deaths are within a level that does not imply emergency decisions. In other words, this favors the ministry taking a decision based on quality scientific evidence, on the issue of safety, on the issue of efficacy and effectiveness”, says Queiroga.

These safety, efficacy and quality criteria were precisely those analyzed by Anvisa to authorize Pfizer’s vaccine in Brazil. The agency said it had already sent the information to the ministry. In the interview with journalists, Queiroga also said that public consultation is nothing new.