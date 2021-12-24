Queiroga suggests that there is an acceptable amount of children killed by covid – 12/23/2021

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, suggested that there is a comfortable level of child deaths by covid-19. And as, in his assessment, Brazil has not yet surpassed this level, there is no need to rush to start vaccinating the group between 5 and 11 years old.

“Child deaths are within a level that does not imply emergency decisions. This favors the ministry to be able to make decisions based on quality scientific evidence, on the issue of safety and efficacy,” he told reporters on Thursday (23). Does he expect an increase in the death rate to be urgent?

If the minister needed to respond to the more than 300 families who have lost children between the ages of 5 and 11 to covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, he might think differently. But he only cares about serving a single person, the one who guarantees his job, Jair Bolsonaro.

And the priority of the President of the Republic is not to protect the little ones, but to please his electorate (both the denial loaf and the group that defends full freedom to contaminate and be contaminated) – who do not want to see children being vaccinated. To please these people, they postpone as much as possible the start of immunization that could help save lives.

The last move was to create an aberration: a public consultation on vaccination for people between 5 and 11 years old, even after the technical approval of Pfizer’s immunizing agent for these purposes by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and the favorable position of the Technical Chamber Covid-19’s Advisory Board on Immunization, linked to the Ministry of Health.

The action wants to show Jair’s followers that the government is democratic, consulting the population in a useless and demagogic way about an issue that should be restricted to scientists and researchers. And happy followers mean followers who defend Jair to the death in the elections.

As I have said here, few moments in the pandemic turn the stomach so much as the irresponsible crusade of the president and minister against the right of mothers and fathers to vaccinate their children against covid-19.

In the meantime, Jair fomented threats against the Anvisa team, saying he would hand over the names of the technicians and directors who approved the vaccine (to be attacked by their followers), and said he would demand an unnecessary written consent form. responsible for the child for vaccination and require a prescription – in order to sabotage the process.

Coronavirus kills children, despite being less lethal than adults, which would be reason to protect them. The risk of not getting vaccinated is many times greater than any side effects. Not to mention that a vaccinated child reduces the chance of transmitting covid-19 when infected, which helps to slow down the circulation of the virus.

On Monday (20), Queiroga had already said that “haste is the enemy of perfection” when he was asked about deadlines for vaccination of children. It would be fairer and more direct if he simply showed the middle finger to Brazilians, as he did during an anti-government protest at the United Nations General Assembly in September in New York.

Queiroga could at least be so kind as to tell us the threshold at which the death of children becomes an emergency for his portfolio. I confess that I dread hearing the answer.