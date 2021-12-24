Queiroga will have to explain how SUS will handle millions of prescription requests to vaccinate children against Covid, say technicians from Anvisa | Andréia Sadi’s Blog

These technicians say, however, that the requirement for a medical prescription, suggested by the minister, “bureaucratizes” immunization, especially for those who depend on the Unified Health System (SUS).

In the words of a director of the agency, it is up to the Ministry of Health to explain how the logistics will be to deal with the millions of requests for revenue that will reach the SUS.

As a military source says: “whoever gives the mission gives the means”. Therefore, it is up to Queiroga to detail how access to the vaccine will work for those who do not have resources – that is, the majority of society – and who will need a medical prescription from the public health system.

According to the blog found that all authorized vaccines are administered under medical prescription. However, when it is incorporated into the public health program, the National Immunization Program (PNI) takes on this role. Therefore, people can get vaccines without the need for an individual medical prescription.

Vaccination never required a medical prescription because, when a vaccine is incorporated into the SUS, the PNI starts to determine who can take it and who cannot take it.

In other words, in the assessment of specialists in the area, by demanding revenue from what belongs to the SUS, an attempt is made to transfer something that is non-transferable in public administration: responsibility.