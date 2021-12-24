Quina’s millionaire bettor, who will receive R$ 13.5 million, has not yet started the process of withdrawing the prize. The information was confirmed to Band B by Caixa Econômica Federal this Thursday (23).

reproduction

“We would like to inform you that the payment process for the main prize of the contest 5736 by Quina has not yet started at Caixa’s branches”, informed the public bank.

The bet was made on Bonanza Loterias, which is located on Rua Prof. João Falarz, in Orleans.

The draw was held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo. The numbers included were 03-07-29-51-55.

Another four bets from Curitiba were drawn with four numbers. Each of them will receive R$ 4,571.21. With the same prize, a bet by São José dos Pinhais, in the metropolitan region, was also contemplated.

90 days

According to Caixa, the prizes expire 90 days after the date of the draw. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES (Higher Education Student Financing Fund).