Raft fire leaves 37 dead in Bangladesh – 12/24/2021

Dhaka, Dec 24, 2021 (AFP) – At least 37 people died, burned or drowned, and more than 100 were injured this Friday (24), in a fire on a ferry in southern Bangladesh – local police said.

The accident happened at dawn near the rural municipality of Jhalokati, 250 kilometers south of the capital Dhaka. Almost 500 people were on the vessel.

The “Obhijan 10”, a three-decker raft, “burned in the middle of the river,” reported local police chief Moinul Islam.

Rescuers continue to remove bodies from the charred remains of the ship, while survivors and passengers’ families desperately search for their relatives.

“We have recovered 37 bodies. The death toll could increase. Most died in the fire, and others drowned from jumping into the river,” Islam said.

“We transported more than 100 people with burns to hospitals in Barisal,” he added.

The police chief explained that the fire started in the engine room and spread throughout the vessel. The ferry was crowded with people returning from Dhaka to their homes.

The fire started around 3 am local (6 pm in Brasília) and spread quickly, according to testimonies.

“I just found my mother-in-law’s body. She jumped into the river and drowned,” passenger Mohamad Russell said.

“I don’t know what happened to my wife and children. I went to the hospital, but they aren’t there. I hope they survived, jumping into the water,” he said, dismayed.

“We were sleeping on the first floor. All the passengers were asleep. My nine-year-old grandson Nayeem was with me and he jumped into the river. I don’t know if he was saved,” said an elderly woman who did not give his name.

Other passengers said they saw a small fire in the engine room as the ferry sailed from Sadargha port in Dhaka on Thursday night.

“Many people ran for safety as the fire spread. Many passengers were unable to get out of their cabins where they were sleeping. Many jumped into the river,” said a survivor admitted to Medical College Hospital in Barisal.

– Accident history -This is the latest in a series of similar accidents in this region of the Ganges Delta.

Experts in this South Asian country of 170 million people attribute the accidents to lack of maintenance, poor safety standards and overcrowded vessels.

In August, a ferry collision with a cargo ship carrying sand caused at least 21 deaths in a lake in the eastern part of the country. There were about 60 passengers on board.

Divers had to search for the bodies in the swampy waters of the lake.

This type of boat sails with a large part of the hull submerged and is barely visible if the weather conditions are not good.

‘In April and May, two accidents left 54 ​​people dead. In June 2020, at least 32 passengers died in a ferry collision in Dhaka.

One of the biggest disasters happened in February 2015, with 78 deaths in a collision between a passenger ferry and a cargo ship.

Fires are also a common source of tragedy. In July, 52 people died in a fire at a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town on the outskirts of Dhaka.

At least 70 people died in February 2019 in a fire in an apartment block in Dhaka, where chemicals were illegally stored.

sa/stu/jah/dbh/zm/mar/fp/tt