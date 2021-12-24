Rafting fire leaves 37 dead and 100 injured in Bangladesh

DACA — A fire on a crowded raft left at least 37 dead and about 100 wounded in southern Bangladesh early on Friday. The flames started in the middle of the Sugandha River, near the city of Jhalakathi, during the crossing from the capital Dhaka to the city of Barguna.

It is estimated that there were at least 500 people on the three-story raft and some victims were drowned as they tried to save themselves by jumping into the water.

— We recovered 37 bodies. The death toll could increase. Most died in the fire and others drowned while jumping into the river,” Moinul Islam, head of local police, told AFP.

An elderly woman who survived the accident told AFP that most people were asleep when the fire started and that she did not know the whereabouts of her grandson, who was accompanying her on the trip.

“We were sleeping on a mat on the ground floor deck. My nine-year-old grandson, Nayeem, was with me. He jumped into the river. I don’t know what happened to him,” he lamented.

According to fire officer Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan, the suspicion is that the fire started in the engine room and spread quickly. The boat spent at least hours on fire in the water.