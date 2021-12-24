Ram launches 2022 line of 1500 and 2500 pickup trucks in Brazil







Ram 2500 Laramie Night Edition 2022 Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

Ending the second consecutive year of record sales, Ram has just launched the 2022 line of Ram 1500 Rebel and Ram 2500 pickup trucks. With new visuals, new connectivity features, the new pickup trucks can now be found in 53 dealerships of the pickup truck brand. from the Stellantis group. According to Fenabrave, Ram sold 2,714 units until November this year.

The highlight of the 2022 line is the large Ram 2500 Laramie pickup. The brand’s flagship, with 2,189 license plates until the end of November, the pickup has gained design touches. At the front, the new front grille gained even more chrome elements, while the new light alloy wheels have an unprecedented design. At the rear, the bucket lid has LED lighting over the handle, to facilitate trailer hitch at night.





Ram 2500 Laramie 2022 Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

Inside, the Ram 2500 also received upgrades in the 12” Uconnect switch, which now has support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay without cable. The system is also faster and with the possibility of pairing two phones at the same time. Also inside, the cabin air filter becomes the N95 type, improving air quality.

In addition, the Ram 2500 features the return of the Night Edition series, which was sold in 2020. The wheels and grille are the same as the 2021 model, but all chrome finishes are black or body color. Inside, the model has black coating, including columns and roof, contrasting with the brown and beige pattern, a favorite of the clientele of the conventional 2500 Laramie.





Ram 2500 Laramie 2022 Photo: Stellantis/Disclosure

The Ram 1500 Rebel pickup truck, which accumulated 524 license plates up to November this year, received some of the new features applied to the 2500: faster multimedia system, with wireless connections for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and simultaneous dual pairing; N95 cabin air filter and rear cover handle with LED lighting. In addition, the 1500 pickup also comes standard with all black exterior trim, including wheels, brand logo on the grille and central bulkhead on the front bumper.

Until then, these dark details were exclusive to the optional Level II package, which remains available. Another novelty in the look is the Granite Crystal metallic paint. The Ram 1500 Rebel 2022 has a suggested price from R$ 449,990. Big sister Ram 2500 Laramie 2022 has the same starting price, and can reach R$ 474,990 when equipped with the Night Edition package.