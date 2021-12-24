Regina Duarte nudges Globo after not being called for a soap opera special

Regina Duarte (photo: Alan Santos/PR/PR)

Regina Duarte



, former actress of



TV Globo



, gave the station a nudge after not being mentioned and called to participate in the special



70 Years Tonight



, which celebrated the 70th anniversary of telenovelas. She, who was once called Namoradinha do Brasil, collects appearances in several global productions.

In an Instagram post, Regina said she is grateful to know that the characters she played were beneficial to everyone and not just her. The former secretary of culture also pointed out that the Brazilian public likes her work as an actress so much because of her identification “with the most genuine human emotions”.

“The biggest feeling that invades me in the celebrations of the SEVENTY YEARS of TELENOVELA is grateful,” began the actress, who is now 74 years old.

“VIDA gave me fantastic opportunities to throw myself into a job that didn’t benefit me. Most Brazilians received with me a gift full of love, the joys of identifying with the most genuine human emotions,” said Regina in her post.

Along with the text, Regina published a montage made with a print of an article about her non-special absence and a caption written: “Regina, you’re bigger than Rede Globo”. Check out the publication: