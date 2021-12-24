Regina Duarte sends a message after being ignored in Globo’s soap operas · TV News

Last Tuesday (21), Globo aired a special program to celebrate 70 years of the Brazilian telenovela, with the presence of artists who played very important roles in the history of teledramaturgy. Regina Duarte, however, did not participate or appear in the tributes made during the attraction. The actress spoke on her social networks about the matter.

Regina posted on Instagram the print of a news story that said she had been ignored by Globo in the special, called 70 Anos Esta Noite. Above that, there is a message from a fan, who claims that she is bigger than the station and eternal “girlfriend of Brazil”.

Gabriela Duarte’s mother made a point of commenting and sending her message about it. “The biggest feeling that invades me in the celebrations of 70 years of telenovela is gratitude. Life has given me fantastic opportunities to play in a job that has not only benefited me. Most Brazilians received with me a gift full of love, joy and of identification with the most genuine human emotions,” she wrote.

Although short, the message makes clear the artist’s hurt with the broadcaster, where she was hired for 50 years. Regina Duarte left Globo in February 2020 to become special secretary for Culture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro. She only spent two and a half months in the job.

Check out Regina Duarte’s post: