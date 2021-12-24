Relief! European Union approves billionaire aid to save TAP Portugal

The restructuring plan provides for a reduction in personnel, salaries and the fleet. In addition, in return for the support, TAP will have to release slots (landing and take-off times) at the congested Lisbon airport, so that competitors have more access to the Portuguese capital. One of the companies that fought the most for this was low cost Ryanair.

The European Commission also determined that the company will have to divest itself of its subsidiary, Portugalia, and cede the shares it holds in several companies of the TAP group, including an aircraft maintenance subsidiary located in Brazil.

Of the total approved, almost half, or 1.2 billion euros (almost R$ 8 billion), correspond to the conversion of an emergency loan paid in July this year, into the company’s equity.

The bloc believes the support and restructuring will put the airline on the path to long-term viability.

The news is a relief to the company, as other European airlines have already received state funding.

TAP Portugal has a very relevant presence in Brazil, with flights from Porto to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro and from Lisbon to the two capitals and also to Salvador, Recife, Natal, Fortaleza, Maceió, Belém, Brasília, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizon. And this is not expected to change, as the company’s restructuring provides for the reduction of routes in Europe.