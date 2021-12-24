Renault Sandero RS 2.0 wins RS Finale kit and stops being produced

Launched in 2015, the Renault Sandero RS had around 4,600 units produced in Brazil (Photo: Renault/Disclosure)

This year was marked by the end of the line for some models in the automotive industry, most of them because they are equipped with engines that do not meet the requirements of emissions of Proconve L7. And the latest victim of the pollutants and the Renault Sandero 2.0 RS., which will no longer be produced for not complying with the legislation. But before entering the list of models that “fell from the roof”, the compact hatch wins the special RS Finale kit, which brings some treats for fans of the version.

The kit will be offered on the last 100 units of the Sandero RS and it includes a blueprint-style poster from the sports and items from the brand RS, such as a cap, keychain, squeeze and wallet, in addition to a numbered metal nameplate affixed to the center console. Renault recalls that the name Finale has already been adopted in a final edition of the Megane RS 275. The Renault Sandero RS Finale will have the same price of R$99,290, but with metallic paint it will cost R$100,790.

MORE THAN VISUAL Considered one of the few sports proposal models that is not just visual appeal, the Sandero RS was developed by Renault Sport and launched in Brazil in 2015. The hatch gained details in its external design, but its main highlight is under the hood. The 2.0-aspirated engine, which delivers 150hp and 20.9kgfm with ethanol, combined with a six-speed manual transmission, guarantees an exciting performance, providing a discreetly sporty performance.

A nameplate affixed to the center console bears the serial number of the unit with the RS Finale kit (Photo: Renault/Disclosure)

The gear has shorter ratios, providing a more pleasurable driving experience. With this set, the “hot hatch” has a maximum of 202km/h and reaches 100km/h in just 8.0 seconds. It’s a car that guarantees immediate responses on accelerations, with very agile starts and safe speed recovery. According to Renault, the Sandero RS had more than 4,600 units produced, in addition to limited series, such as the Racing Spirit, launched in 2017.

DISAPPROVED However, the old 2.0 16V engine that equips the Sandero RS does not comply with the new emission rules that will come into force in early 2022, the Proconve L7. And as Renault does not intend to adapt it to new requirements, switching to a more efficient turbo engine, for example, the option was to close the production of the sports version, which will certainly leave a legion of fans.

The RS Finale kit brings items from the Renault Sport brand, such as a cap. template keyring, bottle and poster (Photo: Renault/Disclosure)

“The Sandero RS 2.0 is an iconic car for Renault do Brasil and has a legion of passionate fans for the model. Therefore, we are preparing a special farewell to close the production cycle of the sports car”, says Bruno Hohmann, commercial vice-president of Renault do Brasil.

In addition to the RS Finale kit, the model comes with a parking sensor, reverse camera, automatic air conditioning, electric trunk opening, Media Evolution multimedia with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electro-hydraulic steering, electric mirrors, remote control steering wheel, four airbags, electronic stability control (ESP) with ramp start aid (HSA)%uFEFF, Isofix, automatic door locking at 6km/h%uFEFF, gearshift indicator, fabric-covered seats , LED daytime running lights, premium-coated steering wheel, signature LED taillights and 17-inch diamond alloy wheels.%uFEFF