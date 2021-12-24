Renê has polls from Europe to leave Flamengo; know the details

Credit: Alexandre Vidal/ Flamengo

Worn out with Flamengo fans, Renê has prospects to leave the club in 2022. The left-back, who is currently Filipe Luís’ reserve and is losing ground to Ramon, was sought out by teams to act in European football.

THE fans.com learned that Olympiacos want to have the 29-year-old defender. The Greek club, which last year removed Rafinha from Flamengo, is seeking information about Renê’s situation in order to draw up a proposal to have the player.

Beforehand, the interest would be on a six-month loan with the rights fixed for a future acquisition if the player fulfills some pre-established goals in the contract. Flamengo, on the other hand, only agrees to talk with the Greeks if it is to deal with a definitive negotiation.

Renê has a contract valid until December 2022. In other words, he can sign a pre-agreement with any club from June onwards. Also according to the report, the player is also in the sights of two teams from Turkey. However, the names have not yet been released for reasons of market strategy.

According to the fans.com informed, the vice president of football Marcos Braz and the executive director Bruno Spindel, who are in Portugal dealing with the hiring of the new coach, are taking advantage of their “free time” to try to sell some rubro-negro players.

At first, the list has the names Rodinei, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira, Otávio, Piris da Motta, Hugo Moura, Vitinho, Vítor Gabriel and, of course, Renê. However, Flamengo has not yet answered whether or not the left-back will be released.

Renê’s numbers at Flamengo

For four seasons at Flamengo, Renê has had a love-hate relationship with the rubro-negra fans. After a good start at the club, the left-back became one of the targets of criticism. After all, he was one of the symbols of the team’s failure in the Copa do Brasil and Copa Sudamericana in 2017.

Later, he won the Recopa Sudamericana (2020), the Copa Libertadores da América (2019), the Supercopa do Brasil (2020 and 2021), the Campeonato Brasileiro (2019 and 2020) and the Campeonato Carioca (2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021). In addition, Renê played 201 matches, scored six goals and made 17 assists.

READ MORE:

Flamengo negotiates sale of field command against Fluminense for Cariocão 2022; know the values

Ball market: See five former Flamengo players looking for a club for 2022

Paulo Fonseca cancels meeting with Flamengo and aims to go to the Premier League in 2022; understand

In Flamengo’s sights, Vítor Pereira received millionaire compensation after being fired from Fernerbahçe; know the value

Luxembourg? Journalist surprises and ideal technical nail for Cruzeiro

Porto x Benfica, PSV, NBA and NFL: see this Thursday’s schedule (23)

América-MG wants Atlético’s duo for 2022; see the names

Flamengo tries to sell players “backed up” abroad; know more