Requirements to receive PIS/Pasep double, check out

The payment of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus to workers is scheduled to start in January 2022, and within the expectation regarding the receipt of workers, the bonus may be accumulated for several workers who fit the criteria.

What are the requirements to receive the double salary bonus?

With the news that the PIS/Pasep salary bonus could be doubled, workers were left in doubt as to how this payment would work and even who would be entitled to it.

First of all, we need to clarify that the salary bonus is a benefit paid annually to workers formally in the previous year.

Thus, workers who worked this year will receive the 2021 base year salary bonus in 2022. However, it is important to remember that the 2020 base year salary bonus, that is, for workers who worked in 2020, which should have been released this year has also been pushed back to next year.

Therefore, the necessary requirements to receive the double PIS/Pasep salary bonus is to have worked with a formal contract in 2020 and 2021 and to have met the following rules for two years:

Be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years in the base year;

Have received at most an average of up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Have exercised paid activity for a Legal Entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

In addition, it is necessary that the company has correctly sent the workers’ data in the RAIS (Annual Social Information Report).

What will be the amount of the double allowance?

It is important to point out here that the PIS/Pasep salary bonus is paid in the amount of up to one minimum wage for those who worked with a formal contract throughout the base year.

Those who worked less time will receive the amount proportional to the time worked. For example, the new minimum wage determined by the government in 2022 should be R$1,210, therefore, those who worked the 12 months in 2020 will receive R$1,210 referring to the 2020 allowance and those who worked the 12 months this year will receive an additional R$1,210 referring to to the 2021 allowance.

Those who worked 5 months in 2020 and the full year in 2021 will receive proportional to 5 months in 2020 and the full amount of a minimum wage in 2021.

To check the amount to be received in each base year, just divide the minimum wage by 12 (12 months) and multiply by the number of months worked in the period in question.

PIS/Pasep Fund

While workers await the receipt of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, Caixa has already released R$23 billion for withdrawal of PIS/Pasep quotas from workers.

It is worth remembering that the PIS/Pasep quotas are something different from the PIS/Pasep wage bonus and workers with the right can withdraw. To check how the withdrawal from the PIS/Pasep fund works, just see here.