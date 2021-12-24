Resident with flu-like symptoms must access Attends at Home, guides Recife City Hall

With the increase in the number of cases of flu in Pernambuco, the Recife Health Department (Sesau) advises that residents of the city with flu symptoms first look for the website or app Attends at home, in order to avoid overloading emergency services in the municipality.

Through the tool, the symptomatic resident will be assisted by a health professional, will receive guidance regarding their symptoms and whether or not to seek a health unit.

The Recife City Hall (PCR) reinforces that guidelines to avoid respiratory infections, such as the flu or even Covid-19, must be maintained, such as the use of a mask; increased fluid intake; wash your hands with soap and water frequently; avoid putting your hands to your face; avoid leaving the house with the flu/cold.

Vaccination

This Tuesday (21), Sesau began to intensify vaccination in the capital, with the aim of increasing the protection of residents against the the flu.

In addition to the 150 vaccine rooms that are already operating in the city, professionals are also visiting different communities in the capital, taking the influenza vaccine, in addition to offering the immunizing agent at stations already set up in five malls in the city (Shopping Recife, Plaza, Tacaruna, RioMar, Boa Vista). Check out the locations.

The flu vaccine, however, does not cover influenza A H3N2. “H3N2 is a new variant that was not in the composition of this year’s flu vaccine,” said infectologist Demetrius Montenegro, physician and head of the Infectious Diseases sector at the Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (HUOC).

