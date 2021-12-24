Resolution No. 1,000 of ANEEL is published and revokes REN 414

THE ANEEL (National Electric Energy Agency) published, this week, the Normative Resolution No. 1,000, which consolidates the main rules of the Agency for the provision of public electricity distribution services in the country.

The new standard basically modifies normative acts related to the rights and duties of consumers and other users of the public energy distribution service, thus defining the responsibilities of agents and the procedures to be followed by consumers.

In all, the document has more than 170 pages and modifies 61 standards, part of which directly involves the sector of mini and distributed micro-generation solar.

Among the main resolutions revoked are:

REN 376/2009: Contracting of electricity by a free consumer in the National Interconnected System;

REN 414/2010: General conditions for the supply of electricity;

REN 547/2013: Tariff Flags – Commercial procedures;

REN 581/2013: Provision of ancillary activities by distributors

REN 733/2016: Application of the white hourly rate mode

REN 819/2018: Electric vehicle recharge

To clarify the topic, the solar channel he spoke with Einar Tribuci, partner at Tribuci Advogados and legal and tax director at ABGD (Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation).

“I believe that the new standards that were introduced in this new resolution, which involves distributed generation, are beneficial as they bring clearer rules and that before, doubts were hovering about the correct treatment that distributors should give due to a regulatory gap (…) The resolution, still, should bring an improvement in the communication between the consumer and the distributor”, by bringing procedures”, he highlighted.

In the jurist’s view, some articles of the new resolution draw attention, such as number 30, which provides that consumers or users served at voltages greater than or equal to 2.3 kV are responsible for their installations necessary for the lowering voltage, energy transport and system protection, in addition to the connection point, in addition to stressing that consumers with micro or mini distributed generation must install warning signs next to the input standard, signaling the existence of their own generation.

He also considered relevant the prohibition of the possibility of injecting electric energy into the distribution network from electric vehicles and its participation in the micro and mini distributed electric energy compensation system. “I found it interesting to have this forecast, because we are now starting to have a volume of electric cars being marketed in Brazil and, eventually, an ordinary person will not be able to use the energy from their vehicle and inject it into the network. In the United States, this possibility is already a reality”

What changes, according to ANEEL?

Compensation for damage to equipment: The consumer will have up to five years to ask the distributor for reimbursement of the amount paid for equipment damaged due to power supply failures. The consumer will also have the right to repair their equipment, at their own risk and expense, and without authorization from the distributor.

Begins to apply at: April 1, 2022.

Moving to a property with a late electricity bill: If the previous occupant of a property left electricity bills in arrears, the electricity distributor cannot charge the value of the new occupant as a condition to transfer ownership, nor require him to sign any document taking responsibility for the discharge. The debt will belong to the overdue account holder and not the property. This was already ANEEL’s rule, but, with the document, it became even more explicit.

Begins to apply at: April 1, 2022.

Simplification of deadlines for connection to the network: Due to the publication of Law No. 14.195, of August 26, 2021 – which deals with the policy of modernizing the business environment in Brazil and contains a chapter on obtaining electricity – the new standard establishes a specific rite that provides for connection in 45 days for units with contracted power of up to 140 kVA, in urban areas, distance of up to 150 meters from the network and where there is no need for expansion, reinforcement or improvement works in the distribution system.

Begins to apply at: April 1, 2022 for the municipalities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo; January 1, 2023 for other capitals; and January 1, 2024 for other Brazilian municipalities.

Return of charges made by the distributor improperly: The rule establishes that, if the distributor improperly charges a higher amount from the consumer, it must return it in double. The return will not be doubled, that is, it will be in the same amount paid, if the improper charge has occurred under the sole responsibility of the consumer or third parties not related to the distributor. And if the distributor makes the return simply, it will have to justify its decision in writing.

Begins to apply at: April 1, 2022. It will be updated by the IPCA from July 1, 2022.

Free connection of indigenous/quilombo communities: The document recognized the right to free care in these communities based on the Federal Constitution of 1988.

Begins to apply at: April 1, 2022.

Reduction of interest on early settlement of debts: This is the right to the early settlement of the debt (eg, in installments), in whole or in part, upon proportional reduction of interest and other additions. The standard already exists in the Consumer Defense Code and was reinforced by Resolution 1,000.

Begins to apply at: April 1, 2022.

Prohibition of power cuts on weekends and holidays: The distributor can no longer suspend the supply of energy due to non-payment on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, as well as on holidays or the day before a public holiday.

Begins to apply at: April 1, 2022.

Distributor must notify when the power cut begins: The company is obliged to notify the consumer of the initial day of suspension of supply.

Begins to apply at: April 1, 2022.

Payment of financial compensation for non-compliance with deadlines: The amount of compensation to be paid to consumers, in case there is a violation of the deadlines established in the rules, was increased. The idea is to discourage violation of deadlines and once violated, distributors to regularize it as soon as possible.

Begins to apply at: 01/01/2023.

Customer service: Resolution 1,000 opens up new service possibilities, including video calls at face-to-face stations, internet, chat, e-mail and complaints on the Ministry of Justice’s consumer.gov platform, whose adherence will be mandatory for all distributors. Protocol generation will be mandatory in all service channels. In case of self-service, all services offered will be free. In the telephone call, the distributor cannot end the call before completing the service.

Begins to apply at: July 1, 2022 for issues related to the electronic protocol; January 1, 2023 for new forms of service, new waiting time for service at the face-to-face service point, callback in case of call interruption, electronic recording of calls, availability of service over the Internet, solution in the first contact; July 1, 2023 to integrate the channels provided by the distributor; and April 1, 2022 for the other rules.