Respect for Fluminense, fragile defense and offensiveness: Millonarios, the opponent in Pre-Libertadores | Rio de Janeiro

The tricolor opponent guaranteed a place in the preliminary round of the South American competition by finishing the national championship as the best placed overall in the ranking table among the teams that were not champions of either the Apertura or the Clausura.

Beforehand, the tricolor fans had a certainty: Flu will have to face the altitude at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín Stadium, also known as “El Campín”, which is located in Bogotá, at 2,552m above sea level, on the 22nd of February.

1 of 5 El Campín Stadium, Bogotá, Colombia — Photo: Marcelo Villa/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images El Campín Stadium, Bogotá, Colombia — Photo: Marcelo Villa/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

But how do Colombians play? Who should the tricolors watch out for? What can Abel Braga’s men explore? What is it like to play at El Campín?

To help unravel Millonarios, which goes through a process of entry and exit of players, the ge he spoke with three Colombian journalists: Marden Devia and Antonio Cortes, both from RCN radio, and José Orlando Ascencio, from the daily El Tiempo.

José Orlando Ascencio: “It’s a very offensive team, with two wingers, with a 9 shirt, which was Uribe (ex-Flemish), but who left for Junior Barranquilla. But they almost always keep an idea. The team has a player on the side. right, which is Román, who almost didn’t join Boca Juniors, but had a health problem. There’s Daniel Ruiz, who is one of the wingers and had many good results.

Marden Should: “THE Millonarios are a young team, which usually play in attack. Its characteristic is a 4-3-3 scheme. Defense with wings going to attack. Two central steering wheels, one organizer. Extreme young people with speed. And a front center. From that scheme, top scorer Uribe went to Junior Barranquilla, as did his second midfielder Giraldo.”

Antonio Cortes: “It’s a team that bets a lot in midfield, with Emerson Rodríguez, David Silva, a reference man on the team, and the young Emerson Rodríguez, David Silva. This semester, they gave good results and showed that they are the strongest part of the team, where football originates.

José Orlando Ascencio: “The strong point is the attack. It’s a team that attacks a lot and attacks well. It comes out a lot on the wings, especially on the right side.”

Marden Should: “It’s an offensive team, which plays for the attack, but it lost the top scorer Uribe and is looking for another attacker.” It’s a team that plays forward, with wings and fast young people.”

Antonio Cortes: “The strong point of the team is the midfield, with Emerson Rodríguez, David Silva and Emerson Rodríguez, David Silva.”

2 out of 5 Millonarios players celebrating — Photo: Twitter Millonarios FC Millonarios players celebrating — Photo: Twitter Millonarios FC

José Orlando Ascencio: “The weak point is the defense. But I think they managed to solve a weak point that was a goalkeeper. The team didn’t have a consolidated goalkeeper this year. But they hired Montero, who was Tolima’s starter and defends Colombia. Another point is that the team team is a little unbalanced, for having a lot of offensive vocation, ends up suffering in defense”.

Marden Should: “His weak point is his defence. He doesn’t have much international experience.”

Antonio Cortes: “Their weak point is the defensive scheme. We saw that they kept a lot of players, and players who made a lot of mistakes, mistakes that made the team stay out of the grand final. Big mistakes. Millonarios lost a lot for this reason and were left out of the final. of the Colombian disputed between Deportivo Cali and Tolima”.

What is it like to play at El Campín?

José Orlando Ascencio: “It’s a very good stadium. Improved lighting, the lawn is in great condition. It’s a functional and big stadium.”

Marden Should: “The stadium receives 35,000 people in the stands. It has good grass. It has a large field.”

Antonio Cortes: “El Campín is one of the best stadiums in Colombian football. I would say that if it is not the best, it maintains the grass very well, its lighting is modern, it has been recently changed. It has good drainage, good grass, an ideal stadium for anyone league, any game, even for Brazilians who like to exchange passes with the ball.

3 out of 5 Millonarios fans — Photo: Twitter Millonarios FC Millonarios fans — Photo: Twitter Millonarios FC

How was the fans’ reaction when they learned that the opponent would be Fluminense?

José Orlando Ascencio: “They showed a lot of respect for Fluminense and consider him the favorite to advance in this bracket. We know they are strengthening themselves, looking for players for Libertadores. Therefore, they have a lot of respect, they think it’s the toughest bracket they could have.”

Marden Should: “In Colombia, there is a lot of respect for the Brazilian teams. The first thing fans think about is the second game, in Rio, they find it difficult because of what a Brazilian rival means.”

Antonio Cortes: “There is great respect, he is a historic and Brazilian rival. Who has been participating in Libertadores, a great team.”

What is the coach’s playing style and how is his relationship with the club?

José Orlando Ascencio: “The coach is doing very well, he has the support of the management. He reached the semifinals. They fought for the classification. He renewed his contract for another two years, there is a long-term plan with him. For Colombian football, it’s a long time.

Marden Should: “The coach is Alberto Gamero, a good coach, who works in the youth divisions. He has raised a lot of players. He had a good campaign this season. He worked well without having the best payroll, without having signed.”

4 out of 5 Alberto Gamero — Photo: Jonathan Campos/Gazeta do Povo Alberto Gamero — Photo: Jonathan Campos/Gazeta do Povo

Is the team looking for reinforcements or is it undergoing reformulation?

José Orlando Ascencio: “The team lost Giraldo and Uribe, the team’s goalscorer. It lost important players. It’s looking for a goalscorer. They’re talking to Caicedo, from Tolima. They’re looking for a central defender too. The team doesn’t have resources in these positions. is looking for a recovery wheel and a marking wheel.

Marden Should: The team lost Uribe and Giraldo to Junior. He is now looking for a top scorer who could be Caicedo, from Tolima, to continue. And he hired goalkeeper Montero, from Tolima.

Antonio Cortes: “The team is undergoing a makeover and will need to strengthen itself to try to pass a rival like Fluminense. The team is in the process of strengthening to try to dispute the Libertadores. So far, important players have left. Uribe, the team’s goalscorer. Giraldo, a recovery wheel, one of the best players.

The first game between Millonarios and Fluminense will take place on February 22, at El Campín stadium, in Bogotá. The return is scheduled for March 1st, in Rio de Janeiro. At first, the match is scheduled for São Januário, since Maracanã will still be closed due to the change of pitch.

Those who pass the second and third phase enter the group stage, with a draw in April. Whoever falls in the third phase goes to the Copa Sudamericana. But if he is eliminated in the second round, he is out of any continental contention in 2022.

