Revenue auditors approve project stoppage in protest for bonuses

BRASÍLIA – In the largest assembly since 2016, the tax auditors approved the suspension of all national and regional projects of the Operational Plan, in a mobilization of the category that protests for cuts in the Federal Revenue’s budget in 2022 and for the lack of regulation of the productivity bonus .

At least 635 auditors gave up leadership positions or with bonuses as part of the protest movement for the cuts in the Federal Revenue’s budget in 2022 and for the lack of regulation of the category’s productivity bonus, which reaches R$3,000.

Other approved actions were the continuity of the movement of delivery of leadership positions, which will not be occupied by other tax authorities, and the performance of standard operation in customs, with exceptions for some types of cargo and without affecting the traffic of those in international trip.

According to the National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue of Brazil (Sindifisco), all the indicatives presented at the meeting were approved by more than 97% of the 4,287 participants.

The president of Sindifisco, Kleber Cabral, stated that the stoppage affects all activities, but not the customs area. He also ensured travelers can rest easy.

— It is a stoppage in all activities, but in the customs area it is not a stoppage. It is a standard operation, that is, an increase in rigor, which ends up taking longer, aimed at importing and exporting cargo. There will be no impact on the life of the traveler, the passenger. Zero impact. Be calm, travel calm – he said.

In practice, the mobilization should only start effectively on Monday, because of the Christmas holiday. Specifically in customs operations, actions involving inspection of medicines and medical and hospital supplies, live and perishable cargo and other priority items, in addition to the traffic of travelers, will not be affected.

Wanted, the Ministry of Economy declined to comment. The Internal Revenue Service had not manifested itself.

Mobilization

The category held a series of meetings this Thursday to deliberate on the handover of positions, the institution of a zero goal for the class, suspension of projects in the Operational Plan, filling out of reports and carrying out a standard operation in customs.

Cabral explained that this stoppage of projects in the Operational Plan affects regional and national actions, which involve matters of interest to society, such as innovation and the creation of platforms in the technological area, with the use of big data and data mining.

There was a specific indication why employees in this area do not have a leadership position and are considered project managers.

All these actions are part of the mobilization against tax cuts in the tax authorities’ budget and for the non-regulation of the productivity bonus. The first action taken by the auditors was the delivery of leadership positions: they give up leadership functions or with a gratification, but they do not cease to be servants.

So far, at least 635 tax auditors have given up leadership positions or with bonuses. The mobilization for handing over positions reached the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (CARF), and 44 auditors gave up their positions and asked to return to their duties at the tax authorities, which has the potential to paralyze the council’s judgments.

Lack of resources

The 2022 Budget promoted a cut of R$ 675 million in the budget for the management of computerized solutions from the Federal Revenue, such as software linked to the collection and administration of Income Tax. Originally the forecast was R$ 1.311 billion for this purpose.

The union argues that this amount was used to fund salary increases for federal police officers, a request by President Jair Bolsonaro to the budget rapporteur, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ).

Federal Revenue Auditors, whose basic salaries vary between R$21 thousand and R$27,300, demand the regulation of productivity bonuses for civil servants, which guarantees an extra payment of R$3 thousand.

The Efficiency and Productivity Bonus in Customs Tax Activity (BEP) was created via a provisional measure in 2016 and converted into law in 2017, but was never regulated. That means it doesn’t measure productivity, as all tax auditors and analysts do.

The category demands that there is this regulation, which has not happened so far. The estimate is that, if payment was regulated, there would be an extra expense of R$430 million.

Tax auditors are not the only category to mobilize after the government’s nod to the police. As GLOBO showed, professionals from other sectors of the civil service, including elite civil service careers, are starting movements to pressure the government for readjustments for all.