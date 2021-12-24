Revenue: employees who work at Carf as councilors resign collectively, says union | Economy

The National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue (Sindifisco) reported on Thursday (23) that 44 employees of the body who acted as advisers to the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals (Carf) handed over their positions through a letter of collective resignation.

In total, according to Sindifisco, there are now 635 tax auditors who have handed over management positions since, last Tuesday (21), Federal Revenue servers started demonstrations in the states after the approval of the 2022 Union Budget. The budget it included readjustments for the Federal Police, Federal Highway Police and National Penitentiary Department, leaving out the other categories.

Carf is an agency of the Ministry of Economy responsible for judging the appeals of companies fined by the Federal Revenue.

“This decision aims to support the various actions of the same nature that are taking place in all tax regions within the scope of the Federal Revenue of Brazil and aims to increase the number of Tax Auditors and Tax Analysts who, aware of their responsibilities and the complexity of their attributions, as well as the growing positive results resulting from the dedication and quality of the work performed, are increasingly perplexed by the negligence of the Federal Government”, inform in the document.

According to the letter, released by Sindifisco, “such negligence even extends to remuneration issues, as evidenced by the delay in regulating the efficiency bonus, a five-year pendency, which reveals institutional discredit incompatible with the importance of Brazil’s federal revenue”.

THE g1 contacted the Ministry of Economy and the Internal Revenue Service and questioned whether the decision could paralyze Carf’s judgments.

Until the last update of this report, the Ministry of Economy had not responded. The Internal Revenue Service informed that it will not comment on the matter.

According to Kleber Cabral, president of Sindifisco Nacional, the delivery of councilor mandates can lead to a standstill in the Carf trials.

He noted that in January, “most relevant appeals would begin to be judged, since the casting vote was abolished”.