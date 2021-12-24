Richard confirms the negotiation underway with Cear and should leave Corinthians soon

Corinthians is negotiating the defensive midfielder Richard with Ceará. The information was confirmed by the player himself in a benefit game between friends of Gabigol and friends of Claudinho last Thursday, in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo.

According to the GE, the hiring of the player was a request from coach Tiago Nunes, also ex-Corinthians, who called the athlete to make the invitation. Richard must sign a three-year contract with Ceará. With Timão, your link is valid only until December 31, 2022.

At the beginning of the month, the my helm reported that the tendency was for Corinthians to terminate the contract with the player. A possible deal with Santos, currently headed by Fábio Carille, was being considered by the Alvinegra board.

Richard arrived at Corinthians in early 2019, coming from Fluminense, with a contract valid for four seasons. In June of the same year, the steering wheel returned to Rio de Janeiro, this time on loan to Vasco. At the beginning of the 2020 season, then coach Tiago Nunes requested the athlete’s return, who in the middle of last year was loaned to Athletico-PR until the end of 2021.

The defensive midfielder, however, returned to Corinthians before the end of his loan to the club from Paraná. Athletico informed, last November, that the athlete would be returned for “lack of commitment and indiscipline”. Richard spoke about the incident and said goodbye to the team to return to CT Joaquim Grava.

For Corinthians, Richard played 22 matches. There were ten wins, eight draws and four defeats in which the player received two yellow cards. He was in the cast that won the 2019 São Paulo Championship.

See more at: Richard and Mercado da Bola.