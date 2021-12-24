Rico Melquiades reveals how much he charges per Instagram post after winning “A Fazenda 13”: “I need to seize the moment”; watch

Rich Melquiades is REALLY rich! Kkkk In his last interviews, the comedian even joked that the bank transfer with the R$ 1.5 million prize from “A Fazenda 13” had not yet fallen into his account. But look, it looks like he doesn’t need to worry about that for now… In an interview with Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, released this Thursday (23), the newest millionaire in the area revealed how much he is getting paid for advertising on social networks .

In the chat, Rico explained that before joining the reality show, he was already living exclusively with the income from his content production for the internet. “But I didn’t have any income either and if the internet ended I wouldn’t keep myself”, confided the boy, adding that he went to college in publicity and advertising, but did not complete the course. Afterwards, he also entered the management degree, he did not go all the way, but he finished the technical course in radiology.

After starting to grow on the web, the values ​​were humble, but they were the “push” the influencer needed. “It charged BRL 250”, handed Rico over the amount of publis, about three years ago. When he reached another level and was already dedicating himself only to work on the web, Melquíades recalled that his income reached R$ 30,000 per month. “I looked and said, ‘Oh my God, it’s a lot of money!’”, he remembered.

Continues after Advertising

But little did he know what would come in his future… After becoming the darling of the audience on the Record TV show, the fee for each pub increased a lot. “I’m doing a lot of publicity. There are several brands looking for me, thank God. I’ve done publis for R$60 thousand, R$80 thousand and R$100 thousand. I’m afraid to see people calling me a snob, but I need to enjoy this moment”, explained Rico. You are absolutely right! Calada wins and deserves it all!

Watch the full interview or check out the above revelations from 27’20: