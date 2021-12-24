Rizek unravels a likely investor, says that the initial contribution offered is R$ 350 million, but Botafogo wants to surpass Cruzeiro and must be attended to

Who will be the investor of the Botafogo? The host Andrew Rizek, on “SporTV Selection”, this Friday (12/24), gave many details about the partner sought by XP, who even talked to big names for the SAF. The club alvinegro can be the bedroom of a relevant investor.

– Every proposal from Botafogo has to go to XP. The club asked for a group experienced in football and gave the example of Grupo City, it was the consumer dream. There are two big groups that own clubs, one is Red Bull, which couldn’t get another in Brazil. By exclusion there is the City. It makes perfect sense that Botafogo thought about it. But Grupo City, PSG, Liverpool and Manchester United were consulted and have no interest in investing in Brazil. Those interested are groups from a shelf below, other entrepreneurs. It may change in the future. Botafogo aroused some interests, three, but XP discarded two and this week the investor who has a team in Europe appeared. I know who this investor is, but I made a commitment not to reveal his name. He is a businessman who has a history not only linked to football, but also to a media conglomerate. The interest is also in the club’s media, in the club’s channels, as happens in Europe. It’s in the top league in the world, the club hasn’t had good results, but the team is interesting. It has other clubs and is acquiring 25% of a very large football club. It would be the fourth club in his portfolio. Meets requirements of having reputation in the environment – Rizek assured.

The journalist also revealed the initial values ​​of the business.

– In this case, we were wrong to say R$400 million. The initial contribution is lower, at R$ 350 million. Although the R$50 million makes no difference to him or Botafogo’s debt, the club asked for a higher amount than Cruzeiro’s. It may close at R$ 405 million, R$ 410 million. That’s not what’s going to stall the deal. Botafogo made a request that has already been accepted. He’s not just a buyer, he’s a reseller too, looking for profit. If you want to sell Botafogo, the club wants to authorize the sale. He said no problem. Botafogo has the right to say yes or no. It was exactly the club he wanted. He looked for a big, traditional fan club, but not the giant in the size of the biggest ones in Brazil. It fit perfectly. What is missing? Botafogo has a SAF board, not the Deliberative Board. If I’m not mistaken, there are eight chiefs. It’s up to them if the proposal is formalized. Everyone is happy, it will be taken to the Board’s vote – completed.