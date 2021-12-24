Roberto Cabrini investigates the crisis that brought down Itapemirim – RecordTV

At the Spectacular Sunday This weekend (26) , Roberto Cabrini investigates the crisis that brought down Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos. At Great Report, there is a tense meeting with the owner of the group, Sidnei Piva, who talks about the accusations that were made against him. The program also recounts the drama of the thousands of passengers who were left without boarding on the eve of Christmas.

Asked by Cabrini whether he fears being arrested, Piva replies: “No, not at all”. And he still claims that he also feels harmed. “I feel victim of a plot to attack. They are trying to destroy the company by other means. And not for competence. Because by competence, we are the best”, he adds.

And the attraction’s team follows the return of Rico Melquiades to Maceió after winning the 13th edition of A Fazenda and shows the reception of the worker in the city where he was born.

Mariana Weickert recalls her days as a model and shows off the trendiest looks for the end-of-the-year parties. Some of them even cost more than a luxury car.

Mystery in the dentist’s chair. A boy died after pulling a tooth. The report reveals what may have happened and raises an alert: a toothache can become a serious health problem.

At a time when many people are traveling and want to take their pets, Domingo Espetacular shows what to do to avoid problems. And it tells the story of Pandora, who disappeared during a flight. The owner has done everything to find it.

THE Spectacular Sunday airs this weekend (26), starting at 7:45 pm, with a presentation by Carolina Ferraz and Sergio Aguiar.