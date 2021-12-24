Roberto Carlos works a miracle and doesn’t break a negative record in Globo’s crisis

Contrary to all predictions, Roberto Carlos practically performed a miracle on Wednesday night (22). Contrary to Globo’s entire programming, which has piled up a succession of negative audience records in recent months, the King’s musical special managed to avoid its entry into the network’s long list of recent historical embarrassments. Even affected by the low ratings of Um Lugar ao Sol, the singer’s successes still managed to retain most of the viewers left by the nine o’clock soap opera.

According to the consolidated data of audience in Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of pop TV with market sources, Roberto Carlos – Reencontro averaged 18.1 points and reached a peak of 22 in his first minute on the air. As usual, the singer secured the lead with great ease in relation to his direct competitors. SBT, with part of Carinha de Anjo (6.4) and Programa do Ratinho (5.9), was the vice-leader and pushed Record, withQuando Chama o Coração (6.6) and Power Couple Special (5 ,3), to third place in the timetable.

Despite having worked a miracle and avoided its worst ratings, Rei had its second worst performance in more than four decades at the end of Globo’s year. The lowest mark of the singer’s specials was registered two years ago, when the musical succeeded Amor de Mãe and scored an average of 17.5 points in the main metropolis of the country. The third worst performance in history is the rerun of the show held in Jerusalem, rerun by the network at the end of last year, with an average of 18.8.

In the resumption of his unprecedented performances, Roberto Carlos was attended by Jota Quest, Erasmo Carlos and Wanderléa, Fafá de Belém, Liah Soares, Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, Zeca Pagodinho, Ivete Sangalo, Sandy and Lucas Lima, in addition to the Resgate choir For the life. The singer’s show was also watched by an audience at Globo’s studios. “It is an important message that Roberto Carlos is doing the special again, there is no end of the year without the King”, celebrated LP Simonetti, artistic director of the event.

Check out the audiences obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Wednesday (22):

AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 12.7 good morning SP 8.2 Good morning Brazil 8.0 More you 6.1 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6.6 SP1 9.8 Globe Sports 9.9 Newspaper Today 10.6 The Carnation and the Rose 11.5 Afternoon Session: Coopers Christmas 10.7 Worth Seeing Again: The Clone 13.2 Workout 13.3 in the times of the emperor 15.2 SP2 17.7 The More Life the Better! 18.7 National Newspaper 22.6 a place in the sun 22.9 Roberto Carlos Special – Reencounter 18.1 Passport to Freedom 9.5 Globo Newspaper 6.3 Go what glue 5.0 owl 4,5 Hour 1 4.4 AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 5.4 Morning General Balance 1.8 General Balance Sheet Morning SP 2.2 Speak Brazil 3.2 Nowadays 3.3 Journal of Record 24h Morning 3.6 General Balance SP 5.9 Proof of love 6.1 Journal of Record 24h Afternoon I 4.3 City Alert 6.2 Journal of Record 24h Afternoon II 4.9 City Alert SP 7.1 Journal of Record 7.7 The Bible 7,8 when you call the heart 6.6 Special Power Couple 5.3 Journal of Record 24h 4.0 Speaks, I hear you 1.8 Universal Church 0.7 AVERAGE DAY (7:00 am/00:00 am) 4.0 First Impact 3.0 Come here 2.9 Good morning & Co. 3.3 Family Cases 2.4 Jequiti Wheel Wheel 2,3 gossiping 2.4 sea ​​of ​​love 3.3 Tomorrow is Forever 5.2 I give you life 5.5 SBT Brazil 5.5 Angel’s face 6.4 Mouse program 5.9 the night 4.0 Operation Mosque 2.8 The Best of Connection Reporter 2.5 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.1 First Impact 2.4

Each point represents 76,577 households and 205,377 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters