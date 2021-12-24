Roberto Carlos works a miracle and doesn’t break a negative record in Globo’s crisis

Contrary to all predictions, Roberto Carlos practically performed a miracle on Wednesday night (22). Contrary to Globo’s entire programming, which has piled up a succession of negative audience records in recent months, the King’s musical special managed to avoid its entry into the network’s long list of recent historical embarrassments. Even affected by the low ratings of Um Lugar ao Sol, the singer’s successes still managed to retain most of the viewers left by the nine o’clock soap opera.

According to the consolidated data of audience in Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of pop TV with market sources, Roberto Carlos – Reencontro averaged 18.1 points and reached a peak of 22 in his first minute on the air. As usual, the singer secured the lead with great ease in relation to his direct competitors. SBT, with part of Carinha de Anjo (6.4) and Programa do Ratinho (5.9), was the vice-leader and pushed Record, withQuando Chama o Coração (6.6) and Power Couple Special (5 ,3), to third place in the timetable.

Despite having worked a miracle and avoided its worst ratings, Rei had its second worst performance in more than four decades at the end of Globo’s year. The lowest mark of the singer’s specials was registered two years ago, when the musical succeeded Amor de Mãe and scored an average of 17.5 points in the main metropolis of the country. The third worst performance in history is the rerun of the show held in Jerusalem, rerun by the network at the end of last year, with an average of 18.8.

In the resumption of his unprecedented performances, Roberto Carlos was attended by Jota Quest, Erasmo Carlos and Wanderléa, Fafá de Belém, Liah Soares, Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano, Zeca Pagodinho, Ivete Sangalo, Sandy and Lucas Lima, in addition to the Resgate choir For the life. The singer’s show was also watched by an audience at Globo’s studios. “It is an important message that Roberto Carlos is doing the special again, there is no end of the year without the King”, celebrated LP Simonetti, artistic director of the event.

Check out the audiences obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Wednesday (22):

