Rodrigo Caetano reveals Atlético-MG’s attempt to hire Bernard in the middle of the year | athletic-mg

Bernard was on Atlético-MG’s radar during the 2021 season. The striker, who was leaving England’s Everton, was sought out by football director Rodrigo Caetano. However, the business did not advance. The player has chosen another destination.

Caetano’s contact, in the middle of the year, during one of the registration windows for athletes for Libertadores, was made with Bernard’s manager, Adriano Spadoto.

– When we still had the opening of registration for Libertadores, we spoke. He made an option to play in the Arab world. It is a legitimate question, of market, of price – emphasized the director of Atlético, in an interview with Radio 98.

1 of 3 Bernard, Sharjah attacking midfielder, UAE — Photo: Instagram/Reproduction Bernard, Sharjah attacking midfielder, UAE — Photo: Instagram/Reproduction

Bernard signed a contract with Sharjah FC, from the United Arab Emirates. He signed for two years, until the middle of 2023. Rodrigo Caetano revealed that he had also received a message from the player himself about a possibility at another time.

– He even sent me a message, saying “look, it wasn’t this time, but who knows, up ahead, maybe I can return.

Caetano declined to comment on the future.

– Hard to speak. A lot to happen yet.

2 of 3 Rodrigo Caetano, Atlético’s football director — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Rodrigo Caetano, Atlético football director — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

However, he highlighted that negotiations need to involve something more than the financial part, as the Brazilian market cannot compete with the European and Arab ones.

– The issue is not just financial. It is really a matter of the moment and of the player wanting to return, because when he wants to, he will adapt to the reality of Brazil, within the capacity that clubs today have to pay.

Caetano cited the example of Hulk.