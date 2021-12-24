Rodrigo Caetano reveals that he tried to return Bernard to Atlético-MG

Libertadores champion in 2013 and always remembered by Atlético-MG fans to come back, Bernard was sought out by the club in the middle of the year. The revelation was made by the football director of the club alvinegro, Rodrigo Caetano. However, the negotiation has not evolved.

“He’s a player identified with the club, with the fans. When we still had the opening of registration for Libertadores, we spoke with Bernard. He chose to play in the Arab world. It’s a legitimate question, of market, of price “, said the director in an interview with Radio 98.

The contact between Atlético and Bernard occurred when the player was preparing to leave Everton and close with Al-Sharjah, from the United Arab Emirates. On the occasion, Bernard opted to go to the Arab world, signing a contract until mid-2023.

Rodrigo Caetano also highlighted that after the decision not to return to Brazil at the time, Bernard sent a message to the director saying he was open to future possibilities.

“He even texted me, saying ‘look, it wasn’t this time, but who knows up front, you can come back.’ Caetano.

Bernard left Galo in August 2013 after closing with Shakthar Donetsk, from Ukraine.