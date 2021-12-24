Romildo Bolzan closes another reinforcement for Grêmio aiming for the next season

Since confirming the relegation to Serie B, the club’s board of directors has been making a makeover in the squad.

Grêmio will compete in the Series B of the Brazilian championship next season and has been revamping the cast. The club’s sports board did not renew the contract of some players, as was the case with Rafinha, cortez and Diego Souza. In addition to negotiating some through loans to other teams.

Aiming at the joviality of the cast for 2022 this Thursday (23), the team announced the hiring from the left-back, Nicolas 24 years old. The player played for the Athletic from Paraná. The athlete arrived at Immortal through a loan agreement that will be valid for one year, that is, until December 2022.

Nicola he is a left-back, but he is also a midfielder. stood out in the Drilling in the last Brasileirão for being known for his strength, speed and quality in passing. In official note posted on the website of Guild, the club introduced the player and detailed a little of his trajectory until reaching the team from Rio Grande do Sul:

“Nicolas Vichiatto da Silva was born in Arapongas, in the interior of Paraná, and began his career in the youth categories of Hurricane itself. He went on loan at Ponte Preta (2018) and at Atlético Goianiense, where he stood out as the titleholder at left-back“.

“For the team from Goiás, he played 92 matches. After two seasons and two state conquests, he returned to Athletico PR in early 2021. For the Hurricane, he played 81 games and won three titles, two from Paraná and this year’s Copa Sudamericana. Nicolas signs loan agreement until the end of 2022”, finished.