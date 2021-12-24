Ronaldo’s active in SAF, Thiago reviews proposals and awaits definition of Cruzeiro | cruise

Cruzeiro lives a new moment, with the arrival of Ronaldo Fenômeno as an investor in the Minas Gerais club. And one of the situations that the now responsible for football management will have to define is the future of 20-year-old striker Thiago. He forwarded proposals to the Minas Gerais club and is awaiting a definition.
Thiago has offers from European football on football, as reported by ge. One of them is quite financially advantageous to the player and also to Cruzeiro. About BRL 12 million.
The information on the offers was initially published by Itatiaia radio and confirmed by the ge. Another offer came from Ludogorets, from Bulgaria, but revolves around R$ 7 million. The offers were passed on to Cruzeiro, which has not yet signaled any definition.
A week ago, the Minas Gerais club announced a profound transformation, with the arrival of Ronaldo Fenômeno as manager of Raposa. He takes care of all football matters. In this first moment, together with the current board of directors of the club.
Thiago celebrates goal for Cruzeiro on the telephone at Estádio do Café — Photo: Gustavo Aleixo
Cruzeiro has 70% of Thiago’s economic rights and has a contract with the player until the end of 2023. This season, the athlete played 29 games and scored four goals, all of them in the B Series of the Brazilian Nationals.
Thiago has been harassed for some months by foreign football. In October, a club in Japan signaled its intention to pay 1.5 million dollars for 80% of the player’s rights. However, the figures are not those intended by Fox. In July, Marítimo, from Portugal, showed interest in the athlete for a five-year contract, but the negotiations did not evolve.
Cruzeiro striker is one of the few names of the professional who are already active in the SAF. Its accounting valuation is R$600,001.
Five Star Partner – Cruzeiro — Photo: Publicity