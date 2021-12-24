RR Soares leaves the Band after 18 years because of Faustão’s ‘fault’ and receives farewell · TV News

RR Soares will no longer be a Band customer on the next 31st. After 18 years, the Show da Fé program, which occupies the prime time of the Morumbi station, will no longer be aired after the non-renewal of the contract for the 9:00 pm band. Fausto Silva will take over the sash in 2022. Grateful for the money he received from the pastor for nearly two decades, the network will make an on-air thanks for the partnership.

There were negotiations for Show da Fé to occupy other parts of the program, such as the dawns, but an interesting financial agreement was not reached. With this, the self-styled missionary will have his program shown on the prime track only by RedeTV!, where he has been since 2012.

The departure of RR Soares was confirmed this Thursday (23) by Band ao TV news. Starting on January 17th, the show hosted by Fausto Silva will occupy two hours and 15 minutes of the fourth-placed network’s night schedule, between 8:30 pm and 10:45 pm. The Band bets that Faustão’s revenue will make up for the lack of Show da Fé financially.

Band never publicly admitted how much it received from RR Soares, but press information given in 2016 showed that the amount was no less than BRL 8 million monthly, which would give current revenues of BRL 96 million. Values ​​were readjusted annually, at each renewal.

Grateful for the long-lasting partnership and for the money it enjoyed in times of crisis, the Band will make a public thanks on the air after the airing of the last program.

The objective is to show how RR Soares was a loyal customer and partner of the network when it needed it most. The owner of Grupo Bandeirantes, Johnny Saad, has an excellent relationship with the pastor.

Between the beginning of January and the debut of Faustão, the Band will still define what to show. Music shows are a possibility. Another solution is the increase in the time of Band Notícias, which will also be extinct so that Fausto Silva can go on air with his attractions.

Show of Faith in the Band

Missionary RR Soares had been with the Band since January 2003. At that time, he bought an hour of prime time, between 9 pm and 10 pm, to show Show da Fé, an evangelical program created in 1997 and which was only broadcast on runt TVs until then. . The track made him explode in popularity and become known throughout Brazil.

Even though it made money, the religious attraction never registered indices above 1.5 point of boupe in Greater São Paulo, which undermined any ambition of the Band to go further in the ranking of stations.

In 2012, RR Soares almost left the schedule. The Band promised to premiere the series 24 Horas (2001) that year at the pastor’s schedule, but canceled the premiere hours earlier for having renewed the contract with Igreja da Graça in the “turning off of the lights”.

During this time, the Band also stopped showing Show da Fé in sporadic situations, such as World Cup coverage and soccer broadcasts. But nothing as drastic as it is now.