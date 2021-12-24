RR Soares leaves the Band after 18 years because of Faustão’s “fault”. Understand

Pastor RR Soares will no longer be a Band customer after 18 years. The Show da Fé program, which occupies the station’s prime time, will no longer be aired after the non-renewal of the 9 pm track lease. The place will be taken by Fausto Silva in 2022.

There were negotiations for Show da Fé to occupy other tracks in the program. However, it did not reach an interesting financial agreement. The pastor’s departure was confirmed this Thursday (23/12) by Band to the website Notícias da TV.

Faustão’s program will occupy two hours and 15 minutes of the network’s night schedule, between 8:30 pm and 10:45 pm, starting on January 17th. The Band bets that Faustão’s revenue will make up for the lack of Show da Fé financially.

Also according to the website, the Band will make a public acknowledgment on air after the showing of the last program. The idea is to show how RR Soares was a loyal customer and partner of the network.

