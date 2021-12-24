Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Receives December Security Pack Update

Update (12/23/2021) – FM

One of the most interesting additions to Samsung’s portfolio is finally starting to receive its last monthly security update of the year this Thursday (23). The Galaxy A32 5G is the South Korean’s next mid-range smartphone to receive the December 2021 security package. The update raises the firmware level to A326U1UES6AUL1. As the manufacturer details, this month’s package addresses several security and privacy-related vulnerabilities, and although there are no release notes yet, it’s possible that slight performance and stability improvements will be noted.

Initially, the update is being distributed for all variants of the device in the United States, including the “locked” versions of popular carriers such as AT&T and T-Mobile. Note that the update was only released for the Galaxy A32 5G, and for now, there is no expected arrival for the Galaxy A32 4G. The Galaxy A32 5G currently runs Android 11 under One UI 3.1. Samsung is already updating the top-of-the-line with the One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, but it’s possible that it will be made available for mid-tiers — including the “A” line models.





Samsung

22 Dec



Samsung

16 ten

Updates are usually installed automatically, but you can check if your device has already been covered by the update by following the path: settings > Software update > download and install.

Update (10/27/2021) by LL

October isn’t even over yet, but Samsung is already moving ahead with security updates for Galaxy smartphones with the November package. after the line flagship Galaxy S21 be contemplated, the novelty now arrives for the Galaxy A32. The new firmware is identified by the code A325FXXU2AUJ4 and includes the November Security Pack for Android. Other changes may be included in the update, however there is still no official information about the changelog made available by Samsung. Not even Google has released details about the fixes that will be implemented by the patch. The update is currently being made available in Russia and Ukraine. As always, it is expected to be available in more regions soon, including Brazil, according to a report by SamMobile. To check if your phone has already been covered by the update, go to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install.





Update (09/30/21) – HA Samsung Galaxy A32 4G and 5G Receive September Security Pack for Android

Last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 began receiving the September security package — but only on the 4G LTE model. Now, finally, the news also arrives for the A32 5G, joining the list of devices contemplated with the update, which also includes the A52 5G, Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G and others. Galaxy A32 5G (SM-A326B) receives firmware A326BXXU3AUH7 — for now in Colombia, but should reach other countries in the next few days. The new fixes around 50 issues related to system security and vulnerabilities.









Samsung

16 Nov



Samsung

30 Sep

If you want to arrive if the update has already arrived, you can go to Settings > Software update and check. If you want, you can also check a firmware bank and perform the update manually. Samsung launched the Galaxy A32 5G earlier this year with the One UI 3.1 based on Android 11. The smartphone will receive at least two major Android OS updates in the future.

Update (24/09/2021) – PM

Samsung started the distribution of the OTA with security package in September, having already contemplated models such as the Galaxy Z Flip, Z Flip 5G, A52 5G and also the A32 (only in the 4G LTE model, for now). the firmware A325MUBU1AUH1 is available for download in Peru, but is expected to be released for other countries in the coming weeks, bringing more than 50 security and vulnerability related fixes. In addition, the update also includes some general system improvements and bug fixes. As of this writing, the Galaxy A32 5G has not been updated with the same firmware.

Update (8/25/2021) – GS It was time! Samsung Galaxy A32 5G also gets August security update

In early August, Samsung released the new monthly security package for the Galaxy A32, however, the 5G version of the device hadn’t received the update yet. This week, the South Korean giant started releasing the update for the Galaxy A32 5G in Malaysia. It comes with the software version A326BXXU3AUH4 and includes the August security package. According to Samsung’s notes, the package fixes 40 bugs and vulnerabilities related to users’ privacy and data security. The package should be released in other countries in the next few days. With just a few days left before the surprise arrival, the late launch should be one of the last made by Samsung this month. If you want to check in the next few days if the update is already available on your device, you can go to the settings and search for “Software update” to confirm the arrival of the patch.

Update (08/06/2021) – HA

It’s his turn! Samsung Galaxy A32 gets August security update

Since the end of July, several Samsung devices are receiving the update with the August security package. Dafter having already arrived at the Galaxy S20, S21, Galaxy Note 20, A52, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy S10 Lite, now it’s time for the Galaxy A32 to receive the package. As with the Galaxy A72, the patch first lands in Russia, and new markets should be contemplated in the coming days. Russian A32 users should have already received an automatic notification to update the firmware, identified by the code A325FXXU1AUH1. The firmware number indicates that the August 2021 security patch should be accompanied by extra features, but details are lacking.





Samsung

16 Nov



security

05 Aug

The August 2021 security patch fixes around 40 vulnerabilities affecting the Android OS and some additional issues found in Samsung’s own software. If you want to check in the next few days if the update is already available on your device, you can go to the settings and search for “Software update” to confirm the arrival of the patch. And you, already know the A32? If not, take a look at our review!

Original article (5/13/2021)

Following its update schedule, after releasing the May security package for high-end models, Samsung is now distributing the update for the Galaxy A32. The information was confirmed by several users of the 4G variant who live in Panama, and the package is numbered A325MUBU1AUD2 and weighs about 256 MB. According to the changelog, this update fixes around 23 holes found in Android 11 and other flaws present in Samsung’s proprietary interface.





Samsung

12 May



Samsung

12 May

For now, there are still no reports of the update being distributed in other countries, nor for the 5G variant of the Galaxy A32. So, it is necessary to remember that this type of update is distributed slowly, gradually and in batches. With this, we emphasize that it may take a little longer for Brazilian users to receive the security package on their devices. Anyway, the way to check availability can be seen below: Settings > System > Updates > Check for updates

Galaxy A32 4G

6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display in Infinity-U format

MediaTek Helio G80 Processor

4 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

20 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor 8 MP wide-angle sensor 5 MP macro sensor 5 MP depth sensor

Bluetooth 5.0, digital reader under display, P2 port and Samsung Pay

5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging

Android 11 running under the One UI interface

