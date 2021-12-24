Santos fan page protests interest in Clayson; president denies conversation | saints

The page “Movimento Bancada das Sereias” on Instagram opposed Santos’ interest in forward Clayson, from Bahia. In a comment on the profile post, President Andres Rueda called the matter a “fake”.

Fans protested Clayson’s possible signing because the player was accused of assaulting a woman. In a statement, he said last Friday that investigations had rejected his participation in the case.

“This is the kind of speculation that not only angers, displeases and hurts, it disrespects every one of us fans, mothers, daughters, wives, women,” the Instagram page wrote.

In a response, Santos president Andres Rueda called the search for Clayson a “fake”. Rueda also wrote a text, later erased, in which he told the fans to only believe “in official information from the club’s board of directors”.

THE ge, however, maintains its calculation. Santos looked for forward Clayson, currently at Bahia, to try to sign him for next season. The 2022 plan for Peixe is played by Edu Dracena, the club’s football executive.

In search of strikers, Santos welcomes the hiring of Clayson. The player pleases coach Fábio Carille, with whom he worked at Corinthians in 2017 and 2018. Adding up the two seasons, the forward played 77 matches and scored seven goals.

Bahia said it will not comment on the negotiation.

In 2021, Clayson took the field 39 times and scored three goals for Cuiabá. The club even considered terminating the contract after the accusation of aggression and even disclosed this, but it backed down and just won’t keep the player. The contract with Bahia runs until the end of 2022. Therefore, Santos is seeking an agreement to be able to sign him immediately.

Santos’ negotiations for reinforcements are led by Edu Dracena, the club’s football executive. The director knows about Peixe’s budget and has authorization from the Management Committee to carry out the conversations. The members of the collegiate only “enter” the business to approve or disapprove, in the end.