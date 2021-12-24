Santos: Since 2019 at the club, Marinho has had great numbers in just one season; see the statistics

Striker still has an undefined situation at Santos, and he lived his heyday at alvinegro in 2020, when he was named best striker in Brasileirão

Marinho is one of the most important players in the Santos squad. The striker is a key part of Carille’s team, however, after an off season, his future remains undefined in Alvinegro.

The striker may even leave the club, but the 2020 season will be marked in Peixe. In 27 games he played in last year’s Brazilian Championship, Marinho hit the net 17 times, and gave eight assists. With a very good performance in the team commanded by Cuca, the forward was elected the best of his position in the competition.

Marine numbers at Santos:

2021

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

27 games – 6 goals – 1 assist

BRAZIL’S CUP

4 games – 1 assist

LIBERATORS CUP

5 games – 2 games – 1 assist

SOUTH AMERICAN CUP

2 games

2020

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

27 games – 17 goals – 8 assists

BRAZIL’S CUP

2 games

LIBERATORS CUP

10 games – 4 goals – 1 assist

2019

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

27 games – 8 goals – 4 assists