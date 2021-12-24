Santos: Since 2019 at the club, Marinho has had great numbers in just one season; see the statistics

saints
Striker still has an undefined situation at Santos, and he lived his heyday at alvinegro in 2020, when he was named best striker in Brasileirão
Marinho is one of the most important players in the Santos squad. The striker is a key part of Carille’s team, however, after an off season, his future remains undefined in Alvinegro.
The striker may even leave the club, but the 2020 season will be marked in Peixe. In 27 games he played in last year’s Brazilian Championship, Marinho hit the net 17 times, and gave eight assists. With a very good performance in the team commanded by Cuca, the forward was elected the best of his position in the competition.
Marine numbers at Santos:
2021
BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
27 games – 6 goals – 1 assist
BRAZIL’S CUP
4 games – 1 assist
LIBERATORS CUP
5 games – 2 games – 1 assist
SOUTH AMERICAN CUP
2 games
2020
BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
27 games – 17 goals – 8 assists
BRAZIL’S CUP
2 games
LIBERATORS CUP
10 games – 4 goals – 1 assist
2019
BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
27 games – 8 goals – 4 assists