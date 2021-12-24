Santos thrashes in new friendly preparatory to Copa São Paulo

Santos’ under-20 team thrashed Guarulhos 4-1 this Thursday, at CT Rei Pelé, in another friendly preparatory game aiming at the 2022 São Paulo Junior Cup. Nycollas Lopo (twice), Lucas Barbosa and Rwan Seco scored the goals of Peixe.

Last Saturday, Alvinegro had already thrashed São José EC by 6-2. The match marked the first friendly in preparation for the Copinha. After the two good results, coach Elder Campos praised the behavior of the Santos boys.

“We know that games can alternate at different times, but the idea is that we always try to look for the goal, starting in progression, looking for these spaces to end the play with a goal. We have to look for that at all times. athletes understand this every day and the response to the training game was positive”, he said.

Santos is in the group and is in group 8 of the Copa São Paulo, alongside Ferroviária, Rondoniense-GO and Operário-PR. O Peixe debuts at the tournament on January 3, at 9:45 pm (GMT), in front of the club from Paraná, at Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara.

Check out the Santos team that went to the field in the friendly against Guarulhos:

Diogenes; Sandro (Andrey Quintino), Thiago Balieiro (Gustavo Moreira), Zabala (Matheus Nunes) and Lucas Pires (Pedrinho); Jhonnathan (Jair Paula), João Victor (Fernandinho) and Ed Carlos (Nycollas Lopo) (Victor Yan); Lucas Barbosa (Alex), Weslley Patati (Renyer) and Rwan Seco (Kaio Henrique).

